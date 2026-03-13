Camille A. Brown & Dancers To Perform I AM At Arizona Arts Live

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Arizona Arts Live, the University of Arizona's presenting arts organization, will present Bessie Award-winning Camille A. Brown & Dancers for I AM, an exhilarating showcase of athletic precision, musicality, and cultural storytelling on Thursday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Centennial Hall.

Five-time Tony award-nominated director Camille A. Brown is one of the most sought-after choreographers of our time. Known for her trailblazing work across film, television, opera, and most notably Broadway, including for colored girls, Hell's Kitchen, Choir Boy, and an upcoming revival of Dreamgirls, Brown's work taps into ancestral and contemporary stories to capture deeply personal experiences and cultural narratives of African American identity.

In her latest work, I AM, Brown's fearless company of dancers explores Black joy and dreams up new futures for how we can all live and be in the world. Drawing on HBO's Lovecraft Country, this 2025 New York Times Critics' Pick is rooted in the social dances of the African Diaspora and set to a live, original score featuring reimagined '90s hits from artists including Dru Hill, Lil' Kim, Method Man, Busta Rhymes, and Sounds of Blackness.

"Camille A. Brown is one of the most important choreographers working today. She has made work for Broadway, for opera, and for film, and through it all, she has never lost sight of what dance can actually do for people. I AM is about joy and identity, and it manages to hold both without simplifying either. Tucson audiences are going to feel this one," said Chad Herzog, Executive & Artistic Director of Arizona Arts Live.

Camille A. Brown & Dancers is a New York City-based dance company that soars through history and contemporary stories like a whirlwind. Recognized for blending modern, hip-hop, African, tap, and social dance to forge riveting works that ripple with energy, urgency, and powerful theatricality, CABD reclaims Black narratives through historically informed, thought-provoking repertory on race, culture, and identity.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Venue: Centennial Hall • 1020 E University Blvd, Tucson, AZ

Date: Thursday, March 19 • 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Students $10 • Everyone else $25. Tickets are available online or by calling the Arizona Arts Box Office in Centennial Hall at (520) 621-3341.