Musical Instrument Museum To Host Esteban For United States 250th Anniversary

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Join legendary guitarist Esteban for a special summer concert during the 250th Anniversary of the United States at the Musical Instrument Museum (MIM).

“I’m honored to celebrate our country’s beautiful blend of cultures, passion and spirit during America250 in the way I know best … through music,” says Esteban. “I invite you to join my band and me for an unforgettable evening where the soul of America meets the fire and passion of flamenco.”

Guests will enjoy a powerful mix of classical Spanish fusion with a contemporary rock influence as Esteban plays with his full band, including renowned violinist and daughter Teresa Joy. From fiery flamenco rhythms to heartfelt melodies, this is more than a concert. It’s an experience.

The MIM helps guests access the music of the world through its galleries, educational offerings, and engaging programming.

Esteban became a Valley favorite in 1991 at the Grand Hyatt at Gainey Ranch in Scottsdale, where the charismatic musician first riveted audiences with his masterful and emotionally moving guitar playing. Esteban and Teresa Joy won “Best of Phoenix” for eight years. The world-renowned artist has topped Billboard charts, appeared in a GEICO Super Bowl commercial and sold more than 1 million guitars through QVC and HSN. His inspiring story and musical achievements have been featured in People Magazine, on the front page of The Wall Street Journal, and across national television.

The performance will take place on Sunday, July 5th at 7 p.m., at the Musical Instrument Museum (MIM), 4725 E. Mayo Boulevard, in Phoenix. Tickets can be purchaed at Esteban's website. Prices start at $54.50.

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