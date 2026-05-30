Review: PEPPERMINT BEEHIVE at Space55

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PEPPERMINT BEEHIVE is a comedic and edgy look into Queer love and real-life struggles that many Phoenix locals are struggling with. Based on the real gentrification of Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row and using puppets, Space55’s play presents a punchy and bold statement about the corporate state of the world.

Rikki Richman (Sarafina Starling) is a Phoenix resident, getting by through her joyless work at her job. She struggles with exaggerated versions of real problems, like the messy dating pool, unresponsive and uncaring landlords, and money-hungry bosses. Her story is relatable. Her life is given new excitement when she meets Jamie Dayglo (Ashley Belle Vasquez). Jamie is confident, bold, and unwilling to participate in a capitalist society. The pair hit it off quickly, and Jamie introduces Rikki to the world of Roosevelt Row. Despite the griminess of the place, Rikki quickly takes to the artistic atmosphere and unique characters there as she and Jamie fall in love. Unfortunately for the pair, Rikki’s bosses, Angela (Madeleine Miller) and Angelo Ampersand (Logan Watters), have plans to corrupt Roosevelt Row with their urban beautification and money-making schemes.

Although this play is set in Phoenix, it is set in a reality where there are puppets that are sentient beings and often the victims of gentrification and profiling. There is a pair of cop characters, Dudley Karlson and puppet Kettle T. Boyles, both played by Rick Larsen, who are both staunchly prejudiced against puppets. There are a ton of other fun puppets throughout the show, like Rikki’s AI banana companion, played by puppeteer Tommy Cannon, and Rikki’s sock puppet coworker, played by puppeteer Angela Gonzalez. The creations and designs from puppet designer Amy Carpenter do a great job of amping up the outlandish elements of the world of the play. The designs also set up several very comedic physical gags that had the whole room filled with laughter.

The play’s writer, Ashley Naftule, put great effort into portraying the numerous perspectives of people harmed by gentrification. From small business owners, like bartender Shirley Phantom (Marcella Grassa), to long-time locals, like Jamie, and unhoused people, there is care put into what impact this has on them, and time given to each of their perspectives. This work makes the play particularly moving for its audience of Arizonians.

The performances in the show were a lot of fun. Madeleine Miller and Logan Watters, as Angela and Angelo, pulled off the annoying, casually corporate young bosses perfectly. From their accents to their overall demeanor, their characters were easy to hate in the best and funniest way. Sarafina Starling gave a fun and quirky performance as Rikki. Ashley Belle Vasquez as Jamie was a nice balance of deadpan and strength to the unsure and slightly awkward parts of Rikki as she navigates her place in the world. The play, with its heavy topics, can be quite grim at certain points, but the humor and strength of the characters help to give an undertone of hope. The queer love story between the pair was a refreshing portrayal of romance between women. The pair is functional, and most of their problems are external. There is commentary about gender norms and them being together, but it is nice to see a queer couple on stage without the conflict of their relationship entirely focusing on it being hard because they are gay.

Mixed in with absurd and raunchy jokes, PEPPERMINT BEEHIVE makes an overtly clear statement on the community's gentrification harms. Space55’s production is the perfect watch for anyone who is exhausted from the corporate world and upset with the world around them. Between the clear messaging and amusing puppets, this piece of theatre is truly unique.

PEPPERMINT BEEHIVE plays at Metropolitan Arts Institute through May 31st.

Space55-- https://www.space55.org -- Venue: Metropolitan Arts Institute -- 1700 N. 7th Ave, Phoenix, 85007

Photo Credit to Kristy Velesko: Left to right: Ashley Belle Vasquez, Marcella Grassa, Sarafina Starling

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