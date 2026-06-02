Review: PLAGUE PLAY at Valley Players

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PLAGUE PLAY is an examination of violence, how it is justified, and if that justification is truly valid. This modern language presentation of the plagues of Egypt gives audiences a chance to see Moses and Aaron on a more human level. Valley Players’ production is a somber yet comedic look into Moses and his family.

The play begins shortly after Moses, played by Kang Lee, arrives in Goshen with his Midianite wife Tzipporah, played by Mantra Rostami. Moses has had visions of his brother Aaron, played by Rory Williams, unleashing ten plagues on Egypt from his body. These plagues were sent by God to force the Pharaoh, Moses’ adoptive brother Rameses, to free the Hebrew people. The first plague, the waters of Egypt, are turned into blood by Aaron, and the characters quickly discover they and Goshen are safe from the plagues. As the plagues are continuously unleashed and more people die, the characters are forced to grapple with the violence forced upon them by divinity.

Although this play is about the plagues, the real substance of it lies within its characters, their dynamics, and emotions. Although violence is a major theme, family is at the center of PLAGUE PLAY. When Moses travels to Goshen, he is reunited with Aaron and Aaron’s twin sister, Miriam, played by Catarina Cisneros. Lee does a great job portraying Moses. The way he plays Moses’ insecurity and longing for peace and belonging are excellent ways to approach Moses’ story for a modern audience. Williams, as Aaron, was an excellent portrayal of the horror of the situation. The moments where he is fearful and defeated felt raw and real; his performance was very moving.

The relationship between Miriam and Tzipporah is another beautiful part of the play. Cisneros and Rostami did an amazing job portraying sisterhood between women. Cisneros’ performance as Miriam was strong; Miriam is afraid, but she is often the rock of her family, and Cisneros’ acting matched that strength well. Rostami’s performance as Tzipporah was very well-done. Tzipporah is sweet, caring, and emotionally intelligent, and Rostami captured those traits of her excellently in the performance. Noah Delgado did an amazing job directing and making the four actors feel like a family unit.

The presentation and writing of this play by Erin Proctor make it special. Biblical stories are ancient and grand; it is easy to focus on the spectacle and the destructive aspects of plagues rather than the emotions of Moses and Aaron when considering the original text. This version of the story gives audiences a completely new way to view the story. These are not ancient biblical characters here; they are people going through an incredibly tragic event. The use of modern language aids the story. By speaking in a way that reflects contemporary language, the actors help connect the audience to the characters.

The production design amplifies this message. The set is fairly simplistic but uses colors and set dressing to represent Goshen. The lighting design and its use of colors in peak emotional moments helped further amplify the acting.

Although PLAUGE PLAY is a drama, there was a lot of great comedy in the performance. The comedy is clever and self-aware; it left the audience in stitches several times throughout the performance. The mix of drama with strategic comedy made the pacing of the show perfect and served as a reminder that joy can be found in the worst of times.

Valley Players’ production of PLAGUE PLAY is a fresh and relevant take on an ancient story. Through its multifaceted characters, engaging commentary, and invigorating performances, this play resonates with audiences and helps them consider the horrors of the Egyptian plagues in an entirely new light.

PLAUGE PLAY runs through June 6th at Spark! Performing Arts in Mesa, AZ

Valley Players -- https://www.valleyplayersaz.com

Venue: Spark! Performing Arts -- https://spark-arts.org -- 5540 E Main St, Mesa, AZ 85205

Photo Credit to KJ Herb – https://kjherb.com -- Left to right: Rory Williams, Mantra Rostami, Kang Lee

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