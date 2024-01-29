Arizona Theatre Company's INTIMATE APPAREL to Run in Tucson & Tempe

Click Here recently opened previews for its first show of 2024 - Intimate Apparel - a stunning drama by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage. Hailed by the New York Times as Nottage's "Best Known Work," Intimate Apparel follows a trailblazing African American seamstress as she navigates the intricate class lines of Manhattan in 1905. The show runs from Jan. 20 to Feb. 10 at the Temple of Music and Art in Tucson and then moves to the Tempe Center for the Arts Feb. 16 to Mar. 3.

A heartfelt tribute to Nottage's great-grandmother and her life as a seamstress in early 20th-century New York, Intimate Apparel won Viola Davis the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Play for her portrayal of Esther.

ATC's presentation of Intimate Apparel celebrates the play's 20th anniversary and is under the creative care of award-winning director Oz Scott. Known for his four-plus decades of directing for film and television, Scott is returning to his first love - the theatre.

"It's truly an honor to bring the work of such a prolific and provocative playwright together with legendary director Oz Scott, along with a stellar cast, to bring this gripping story to life," said Matt August, Kasser Family Artistic Director of Arizona Theatre Company. He notes that Nottage was the first, and remains the only, woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama twice. Her vast body of work has been seen across the country and, most recently, she wrote the book for Broadway's four-time Tony Award-winning hit MJ the Musical.

In the lead role of Esther, Tracey N. Bonner makes her ATC debut portraying the accomplished seamstress whose undergarments are in high demand by high-society socialites as well as enterprising ladies of the night. Bonner worked with Scott previously on the television show Black Lighting, and he knew he wanted her for this role. The story unfolds as a letter arrives, setting the stage for a gripping journey through the realms of romance and deceit. Esther's journey to find love and realize her dreams are equal parts inspiring and heartbreaking.

Tickets for Intimate Apparel range from $33 to $120 and can be purchased at Click Here or by calling the ATC box office at 833-ATC.SEAT.

About ATC's Intimate Apparel

Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning author Lynn Nottage's play Intimate Apparel tells the story of a 1905 successful African American seamstress who makes revolutionary undergarments for an array of women - from high-society socialites to enterprising ladies of the night. Her business acumen, innovative skills, and utter discretion are much in demand, but at 35, her personal life has taken a backseat. Intimate Apparel explores her forbidden relationships with an Orthodox Jewish fabric vendor, both her privileged and struggling clientele, and a long-distance suitor who will profoundly change her life.

Temple of Music and Art - Jan. 20 to Feb. 10, 2024

Tempe Center for the Arts - Feb. 16 to Mar. 3, 2024

Directed by Oz Scott

Featuring Tracey N. Bonner (Esther), Dawn Cantwell (Mrs. Van Buren), Saundra McClain (Mrs. Dickson), Aaron Cammack (Mr. Marks), Corey Jones (George), and Sarah Hollis (Mayme).

About Arizona Theatre Company

Arizona Theatre Company's (ATC) performances bring Arizonans together to experience essential stories, from reimagined classics to contemporary plays, original works, and first-class musicals fostering continued conversation beyond the theatre walls. Founded in 1966 and celebrating its 56th season, ATC is led by Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August and Executive Director Geri Wright. ATC is the only League of Resident Theatres (LORT) member in Arizona; operating in Tucson and Phoenix, and is the preeminent professional theatre in Arizona, recognized as the Official Arizona State Theatre. More at Click Here.