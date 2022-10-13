Arizona Theatre Company To Move To Tempe Center For The Arts For 2023-24 Season

Arizona Theatre Company will move to Tempe beginning with its 2023-24 season, performing at Tempe Center for the Arts, a state-of-the-art venue within the arts and culture hub of Tempe.

The move signals a new era for Arizona Theatre Company and affirms the City of Tempe's commitment to the arts. The collaboration with TCA will bring Arizona's preeminent professional regional theatre to the heart of Tempe, which is centrally located and easily accessible to the rapidly growing greater Phoenix area. With more than 43 years performing in metro Phoenix, Arizona Theatre Company's move is the first step in seeking a new permanent venue in the Valley for future seasons.

Arizona's State Theatre continues its legacy

The move to TCA aligns with Arizona Theatre Company's desire for more intimate and flexible theater spaces as the 55-year-old organization continues to adapt to a post-pandemic world.

The collaboration between Arizona Theatre Company, the City of Tempe and TCA presents unique opportunities for the future. The central location and easy freeway access - together with nearby access to free parking and breathtaking views - make it an ideal presentation space for the company. Additionally, the largest percentage of the company's patrons and single ticket buyers hail from East Valley communities including Tempe and the surrounding zip codes.

All shows in the current 55th Season (Oct. 20, 2022, to July 16, 2023) will be at the Herberger Theater Center, where the company has performed since the center opened in 1989. ATC continues to perform at its home in Tucson - the Temple of Music and Art. Over the last 32 years, Arizona Theatre Company has presented more than 200 productions with more than 3,600 performances as the largest resident theatre company at the Herberger Theater Center. The Herberger has been a critical part of the company's legacy as Arizona's State Theatre, and ATC is thankful for the wonderful chapter that has been written at the iconic center in Downtown Phoenix.

As Arizona's only League of Resident Theatres company, and the only LORT company, of 75 nationwide, that performs in two cities, Arizona Theatre Company brings world-class theatre to more than 100,000 people annually with a mission to inspire curiosity and creativity, spark empathy and joy and bring all Arizonans together.

"We are delighted to be making the move to Tempe, a city that is truly the heart of the metro Phoenix area and continues to thrive with diversity and growth," said Geri Wright, Arizona Theatre Company Managing Director. "We look forward to presenting entertaining, thought-provoking and conversation-starting theatre, and we're so excited to bring our productions to one of America's best places to live. This is an incredible opportunity to invite new audiences to our stage, where they will experience world-class art come to life."

Tempe is a hub for arts and culture

Tempe Center for the Arts is the crown jewel in a city known for its support of the arts. At the heart of the venue is the 600-seat Main Theater featuring state-of-the-art technology, where every seat is closer than 55 feet from the Broadway-size stage, with its own under-seat cooling. Views of Tempe Town Lake, the Papago Buttes and Camelback Mountain can be seen at various vantage points throughout the venue.

Recently celebrating 15 years in operation, the center came to life thanks to a resident-approved sales tax that funded its construction and maintenance. This commitment was reaffirmed in 2018 when residents passed a permanent tax to fund arts and culture programs in Tempe through a one-tenth of one cent sales tax.

The city's dedication to supporting local arts also includes public art projects, community arts classes, programming in parks and schools and the Tempe History Museum. The city recently awarded a record number of groups with grants to support arts and culture programming throughout Tempe.

"We are thrilled to welcome Arizona Theatre Company and its patrons to Tempe Center for the Arts," said Mayor Corey Woods. "Tempe is a vibrant, inclusive and diverse community, and we look forward to inviting fans of the arts from all walks of life to enjoy an entertaining season in the beautiful setting of Tempe Center for the Arts."

During Arizona Theatre Company's 2023-24 season, TCA will be buzzing with nearly 100 new theatrical performances and an anticipated attendance of 30,000 patrons coming to see the state's official theatre company. Arizona Theatre Company will announce the 2023-24 season in February and hopes to solidify a long-term permanent home in the coming months.

For more information: https://atc.org/