ANNIE to Open TheaterWorks' 2026-2027 MainStage Season in Peoria

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TheaterWorks has announced its upcoming production of the iconic Broadway musical Annie, opening the company's exciting 2026-2027 MainStage Season. The family favorite will run July 10-26, 2026, at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, located at 10580 N. 83rd Drive in Peoria.

"Annie is truly a timeless story for every generation," said TheaterWorks Director of Patron Experience Paul Pedersen. "We're thrilled to kick off our new MainStage season with such an iconic musical. Whether you're eight years old or eighty-eight years old, there's something magical about this story that speaks to everyone. It's filled with humor, heart, optimism, and some of the most recognizable songs ever written for the stage."

Leading the production is Valley director and choreographer Molly Lajoie, a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and AMDA New York. Lajoie has worked extensively throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area as a director, choreographer, and performer. She currently serves as a Faculty Associate in Arizona State University's Music Theatre and Opera Program and is the Director of The Phoenix Theatre Company's Summer of Dance.

"The musical Annie was a huge part of my life as a child," said Lajoie. "From the moment I would put the record on and hear the trumpet play the first notes of the overture, I was transported. It has remained one of my favorite shows, and I have been waiting for the time I would finally get to work on it! I could not be more excited to immerse myself, my actors, and an audience in this beautiful story!"

Music direction for the production is provided by TheaterWorks Resident Music Director Lincoln Wright.

The title role of Annie will be played by Azra Kearns, who TheaterWorks audiences may remember from her standout performance as Matilda in the company's 2022 production of Matilda. Joining her is Shani Barrett as the delightfully wicked Miss Hannigan. Barrett returns to TheaterWorks for the first time since appearing as Diana Morales in the company's 2018 production of A Chorus Line.

The talented cast also features Scott Hyder as Oliver Warbucks, Lynn D'Ambrosi as Grace Farrell, Vinny Chavez as Rooster, Savoy Antoinette as Lily St. Regis, and Everly McClurg as Molly.

The production features a multi-generational cast of 44 performers, including 17 young actresses portraying Annie's fellow orphans, creating a vibrant and energetic ensemble that showcases talent from across the Valley.

One of the production's most anticipated stars, however, may be its four-legged cast member.

For the role of Sandy, TheaterWorks has cast Bailey, an eight-year-old Golden Retriever from Sun City West. While this marks Bailey's theatrical stage debut, he is already well-known throughout the Northwest Valley as "Bailey the Book Dog." Alongside his owners, Wendy and Sid, Bailey regularly volunteers at two local hospitals and three branches of the Surprise Public Library, where he helps encourage young readers through literacy programs. Bailey is also featured in the production's primary promotional photography alongside Kearns and Barrett.

Featuring beloved songs such as "Tomorrow," "Maybe," and "It's the Hard Knock Life," Annie tells the story of a determined young orphan whose optimism changes the lives of everyone she meets. Its themes of hope, perseverance, and family have made it a cherished favorite for generations of theatergoers.

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