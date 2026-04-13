Morissette Will Play 'Middle Allie' in THE NOTEBOOK in Manila

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Theatre Group Asia has announced the casting of acclaimed Filipino vocalist Morissette as Middle Allie in its upcoming production of The Notebook: The Musical, opening in September 2026 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater. The production will serve as the musical's international premiere.

Opening TGA's 2026-27 season, The Notebook: The Musical is a stage adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' beloved novel, featuring music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson and a Tony-nominated book by Bekah Brunstetter. The musical debuted in 2022 at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater under the direction of Michael Greif and Schele Williams, then went on to Broadway, where it received three Tony nominations.

While the story is widely recognized through its 2004 film adaptation starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, the stage version expands the narrative by portraying Allie and Noah across multiple stages of their lives, offering a layered perspective on how love matures, fractures, and ultimately endures. Praised for its emotional restraint and lyrical storytelling, the musical offers a more intimate, reflective interpretation of the classic romance, exploring themes of memory, aging, and devotion through contemporary musical sensibilities.

TGA's Overall Artistic and Creative Director Clint Ramos shares, “We are very honored to welcome Morissette to the TGA family. Casting Middle Allie is a tough process because the character's songs are technically challenging and emotionally demanding. It takes a special kind of vocalist and actress to tackle this role. And we're overjoyed that Morissette welcomed the prospect. She's spectacular!”

Morissette, widely known as “Asia's Phoenix,” is a multi-award-winning Cebuana artist recognized for her extraordinary vocal range and commanding stage presence. Over a career spanning more than 15 years, she has established herself as one of the Philippines' most celebrated performers, known for her powerful live vocals and her ability to connect deeply with audiences through music and storytelling.

Morissette first rose to national prominence through televised singing competitions before achieving international recognition with chart-topping songs, major concert productions, and collaborations with global artists, such as Michael Bolton, Ben Adams, and Alan Menken. Her career has taken her to sold-out venues across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. She previously appeared in the Philippine production of Camp Rock: The Musical, marking an early step into theatre. She was also one of the first performers who launched Circuit's Blackbox Theater when she appeared in The Mister Kupido Musical, and was likewise one of the first performers in S-PAT with Favor Church. In 2025, she celebrated her 15th anniversary with Ember, a landmark solo concert. That same year, she made her film debut in Song of the Fireflies, earning Best Actress at the Manila International Film Festival.

Reflecting on her return to the stage, Morissette shares that the opportunity came at a meaningful moment in her career. “First and foremost, I'm so excited to be returning to the theater stage after almost a decade, and to be working with TGA on The Notebook: The Musical. The opportunity came at a perfect time because I had already been thinking about going back to theater,” she says, adding that she felt both surprised and deeply grateful to be entrusted with the role of Middle Allie. Having long admired the story, she notes, “I loved the film adaptation, and the songs from the musical are so beautiful and moving.”

She finds a personal connection in Middle Allie's character, describing her as “free-spirited and strong-willed,” qualities she relates to in her own life. “I tend to take risks in my professional and personal life, and I fight for what I believe in,” she explains. As she immersed herself in the material, Morissette shares that the story resonated on a deeper level. “When I started studying it, it hit a little close to home. I really believe that to love and be loved is so empowering—it gives you the courage to take risks.”

For Morissette, the enduring appeal of The Notebook lies in its portrayal of love that evolves. “Love conquers all, especially when it stands the test of time, as Allie and Noah's does. I love how the story shows them across different generations and how their relationship grows and changes through the years,” she says. She also highlights the musical's score as a defining element, describing it as “honest and sincere in portraying what the characters cannot simply say, very heartwarming yet powerful.”

In preparing for the role, Morissette has taken an immersive approach, returning to The Notebook for deeper insight into the characters and narrative while continuously engaging with the musical's soundtrack. “I've been physically and vocally preparing myself to step into Middle Allie's shoes and voice,” she shares.

As she steps into this new chapter, Morissette hopes audiences will see a different dimension of her artistry. “I want people to take away that I love storytelling just as much as I am capable of hitting big notes,” she says candidly, acknowledging both her excitement and nerves. “This is very different from what I'm used to, but I'm willing to relearn the discipline of theater, especially with a material as beautiful as this.”

With Morissette as an integral part of the production, TGA's The Notebook: The Musical is poised to be a landmark cultural event, one that brings together a globally celebrated story, a contemporary musical voice, and a defining Filipino artist in a production that promises to resonate deeply with audiences in Manila and beyond.