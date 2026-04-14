HOOK UP THE MUSICAL to Return This June for Special Pride Month Engagement

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Cebu, Philippines—The digital age meets the stage once again as Cebu’s original hit, HOOK UP The Musical, returns for a strictly limited three-performance run at Sky Hall Seaside Cebu on June 13, 2026. In celebration of Pride Month, the production continues its mission to blend contemporary storytelling with vital social commentary.

To mark the return, BroadwayWorld is proud to premiere “Meet Cute,” a standout number from Act One. Watch the video, featuring original cast member Paul Pablo as "TimidTim"—a fresh graduate navigating the exhilarating, often complex world of newfound freedom and digital intimacy.

Written by Jude Gitamondoc and produced by Kadasig Entertainment Production, HOOK UP The Musical is a bilingual (English/Cebuano) theatrical experience that dives deep into the complexities of identity and sexual health.

“Following a successful debut at the Capitol Social Hall last November, this restaging is ‘bigger, bolder, and more urgent,’” the producers say.

The production arrives at a critical time; infectious disease specialist Dr. Bryan Albert Lim notes that the work is essential, as local HIV cases have surged by 300% over the last five years, as supported by recent data from the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC).

HOOK UP The Musical’s performances on June 13 are scheduled at 1 p.m. (student matinee), 4:30 p.m. (regular performance), and 8 p.m. (gala performance).

Tickets are priced from P800 to P2,000.

Enjoy an “early bird” discount of 20% off until April 30, 2026; send a private message on the HookUpMusical FB Page.