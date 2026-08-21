WIKIPEDILOVE to Make Philadelphia Debut at Philly Fringe Festival

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Internationally-touring musical comedian and former Jeopardy champ Noam Osband brings his new show, “Wikipedilove,” to Studio 34 for its Philadelphia debut part of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Performances will run September 13-20.

Performing with local musician Dot Rose, it's an outrageous and outrageously informative show, musical comedy about homo sapiens and other deeply tragic animals based on Wikipedia articles about love and sex. Using a projector to show articles, photos, and videos, listen and laugh to songs about topics including romantic moths, naughty whales, heartbroken dictators, and the town of Dildo, Canada.

“This show is the merger of the two sides of my personality,” says Noam. “On the one hand, I'm a real nerd. I have degrees from Harvard, Oxford, and University of Pennsylvania, I have a PhD in anthropology, and I've won money on 4 different television trivia shows. So, I love facts. But I'm also a musical comedian who has been a street performer for over two decades. I love finding the funny in true stories. And with this show the audience gets to laugh at some of the weirder facts and stories I've found from wasting hours and hours on Wikipedia.”

Noam Osband (Writer/Performer) is a Philadelphia-based writer, performer, and producer. He has been performing at Fringe festivals around the world for over a decade with shows including Wikipedilove and A Night of Wikipedilove which both played at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Brother Love's Good Time Gospel Hour, a sellout show at the Rogue Festival and Edmonton Fringe. His storytelling show Circumscribed won the Audience Choice Award at the 2025 NYC Fringe. He is also a street performer whose songs have millions of views on social media and who has gone viral for his song about the Eagles' tush push. When not performing, he is a real nerd, a doctor of anthropology and former Jeopardy champ who works as a film/radio producer and journalist. His bylines include the BBC, The Atlantic, and the podcasts Freakonomics and Criminal.

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