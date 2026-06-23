Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board Will Host Free Jazz Concerts In July

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The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board has announced two jazz concerts in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania during the month of July 2026 that are free and open to the public. The evenings of live music are a preview of the upcoming fifth annual Montco Jazz Fest - a premier entertainment experience coming to the region in September 2026.

The July preview concerts include:

Hailey Brinnel with Special Guest Mervin Toussaint

Thursday, July 9, 2026, 5:30 PM doors

Abington Art Center, 515 Meetinghouse Road, Jenkintown, PA

Features Food trucks, dancing under the stars, beer, wine, and cocktails

Bring your own lawn chair or blanket

Hailey Brinnel is a trombonist, vocalist, and educator based in Philadelphia, PA. At the age of 12 she began performing throughout New England with her father Dave Brinnel. Brinnel was a finalist in the 2021 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition and named one of GRAMMY.com's '10 Emerging Jazz Artists to Watch'. She has performed at venues around the world, having played with artists such as The Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra, RAYE, Terell Stafford, Bobby Rydell, John Clayton, Wayne Bergeron, The Philly Pops, Sherrie Maricle and the DIVA Jazz Orchestra, Ingrid Jensen, Anat Cohen, and Haley Reinhart. She shared the stage with Maurice Hines and The DIVA Jazz Orchestra as part of the national tour of the Hines' off-Broadway production 'Tappin' Thru Life'.

Mervin Toussaint is an emerging saxophonist and composer making waves as both a performer and educator in the Philadelphia area. A Haitian American, Toussaint grew up in the Haitian church which provided an important incubator for his musical voice. Since moving to Philadelphia in 2016 Mervin has embraced the musical influences around him including Jazz, RnB, Neo-soul, and other contemporary styles into his own voice. He has presented his music as a leader in a wide array of venues and spaces, including South Jazz Kitchen, Chris' Jazz Cafe, Paris Bistro, and the MAAS building. He has also performed as a soloist at a variety of churches, including the historical Tindley Temple United Methodist Church. As a side musician, Mervin actively collaborates with rappers, poets, and spoken word artists and incorporates those mediums into his original compositions; his five-song debut EP, Another Name for Everything reflects his diverse musical language and creates a beautiful preamble to his first full-length release in the fall of 2022.

A Celebration of John Coltrane & Miles Davis, featuring Nasir Dickerson & The Life Light Empower Band

Saturday, July 11, 7PM

Upper Merion Township Building Park, 175 W. Valley Forge Road, King of Prussia, PA

Premium Admission for $50.20 available; registration required for free tickets

Features beer garden, food trucks, cocktails, and special area for chairs/blankets.

Nasir Dickerson, BA, MA, is a Saxophonist, Kora player, African Flutist, composer, producer, recording artist, and an Emmy Award winning music educator. Nasire is a student of the late greats, Charles Bowen, Robert Bootsie Barnes and Leon Mitchell and presently Cullen Knight. Nasir is the Leader of the jazz sextet, 'The Renaissance Messengers' & 'Life Light Empower'. He is also the artistic/music director of 'The Universal African Dance & Drum Ensemble,' and a World Champion 7th Degree Master Black Belt in the martial arts, inducted into three Hall of Fames.

He has performed with artists such as Lauryn Hill, Doechii, Daniel Caeser, Troy 'Trombone Shorty' Andrews, Busta Rhymes, Wyclef Jean, YG Marley, Zion Marley, Eric Roberson, Flow, FoggieRaw, Mannywellz, Angie Stone, The Legendary Roots Crew, Vocalist Bilal, Quest Love, Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, Samara Cyn, Vocalist Maysa, Akua Naru, Miki Howard, Jeff Bradshaw, Rappers Beanie Sigel, State Property, Stalley, the legendary Stylistics, The Intruders, the Philadelphia Eagles, and more. He has opened for legendary jazz greats, such as Dr. Donald Byrd, Robert 'Bootsie' Barnes, Wallace Roney, Jimmy Heath, Cyrus Chestnut Trio, Duane Eubanks, Jymie Merritt, Mickey Roker, Stanley Wilson, Sid Simmons, and more. In 2011, Nasir along with his family's organization, The Universal African Dance and Drum Ensemble, performed in the movie 'WARRIOR' by LIONSGATE starring Nick Nolte.

Being the multi-instrumentalist that he is, Nasir has released 3 albums featuring many different aspects of his creative force: 'Let it Shine', 'The Revealer', and 'Journey to Fatherland.' Nasir is also the band director for the 'Little Jazz Giants'. Currently, Nasir, accompanied by his brother Jamal Dickerson, are the directors of both the Camden High School Mighty Marching Panthers Band and the Creative Arts Jazz Band.

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