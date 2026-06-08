Theatre Horizon Names Amina Robinson As New Artistic Director

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Theatre Horizon has named award-winning Philadelphia director, educator, performer, and artistic leader Amina Robinson as its new Artistic Director following her celebrated return to the company this spring to direct the musical revue Ain’t Misbehavin’. The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the award-winning Montgomery County theater company as it expands its artistic and community-centered programming.

As Artistic Director, Robinson will oversee Theatre Horizon’s artistic programming, creative partnerships, and long-term artistic vision. She has already begun contributing to the company’s 2026/27 season planning and will officially begin her tenure in November 2026.

“Returning to Theatre Horizon this season to direct Ain’t Misbehavin’ was incredibly special for me, both artistically and personally,” said Robinson. “This theater has played an important role in my journey as a director, beginning with The Color Purple, and throughout this process, I was reminded once again of the creativity, generosity, and sense of community that defines this organization. I’m honored to step into this new role and excited to build deeper relationships with the artists, audiences, students, and neighbors who make Theatre Horizon such a vital part of Norristown and the region’s cultural landscape.”

Robinson brings more than two decades of experience spanning directing, performance, higher education, artistic administration, and new work development. In addition to her extensive directing work at organizations including the Wilma Theater, Arden Theatre Company, Philadelphia Theatre Company, and Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, Robinson previously served as Artistic Director of The Centre Theater and is currently an Associate Professor of Acting and Musical Theater at Temple University. Robinson previously made history as the first Black woman to receive the Barrymore Award for Outstanding Direction of a Musical for Theatre Horizon’s production of The Color Purple.

Amina Robinson will partner with Executive Director Mydera Taliah Robinson, whose longstanding work in education, community engagement, and artist development has helped shape the organization’s recent evolution.

“Amina brings a rare combination of artistic excellence, generosity, vision, and community-centered leadership,” said Taliah Robinson. “As Theatre Horizon continues expanding how we serve artists and audiences in Norristown and throughout the region, I’m excited to partner with someone who believes deeply in theater as both an artistic home and a gathering place. Her leadership will help us continue building meaningful experiences on our stage, with our students, and throughout our community.”

Robinson succeeds the interim leadership of Theatre Horizon Co-Founder Matthew Decker, who resumed the role in 2024 following the departure of former Artistic Director Nell Bang-Jensen.

“Serving as Theatre Horizon’s Interim Artistic Director over the past two seasons has been both deeply rewarding and reaffirming,” said Decker. “I’m incredibly proud of what our team accomplished, and I can’t think of a better person to help lead Theatre Horizon into its next chapter. Amina is a visionary artist, a thoughtful collaborator, and someone who understands both the power of theater and the importance of community.”

Founded in 2005 by Decker and Erin Reilly, Theatre Horizon has grown into one of the region’s leading nonprofit theater companies, recognized for its bold productions, new work development, and community-centered programming. Robinson’s work as a director, educator, and artistic leader has earned her a reputation for collaborative storytelling and community-centered artistic practice, both in Philadelphia and beyond.

Theatre Horizon plans to officially welcome Robinson during a special fundraising and performance event on October 16, 2026, celebrating both her introduction as Artistic Director and a symbolic “passing of the torch” from Decker. The evening is expected to feature performances and reunions connected to past Theatre Horizon productions, including Ain’t Misbehavin’ and The Color Purple.

The 2026/27 season will emphasize artistic exploration, expanded community engagement, and new opportunities for audiences to connect with Theatre Horizon both on and beyond the mainstage.

Additional plans for the upcoming season include:

A HorizoNEXT “Season Sampler” series featuring staged readings, artistic gatherings, comedy events, open mics, and other community-centered programming introducing audiences to Robinson’s artistic vision

The launch of a permanent Theatre Horizon community choir initiative, with auditions and rehearsals beginning in summer 2026 ahead of a holiday concert in December

Expanded community-centered programming and partnerships, including potential Black History Month and Juneteenth programming in 2027

A continued evolution of THREAD (Theatre Horizon Residency for Educational Artistic Development), the company’s artist development initiative, including a planned “songs and story” engagement centered around returning artists and community storytelling

A spring 2027 mainstage musical directed by Robinson, currently TBD

Additional programming details and season announcements will be released at a later date.

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