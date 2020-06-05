The Philadelphia Orchestra Postpones HearNOW Gala

The Philadelphia Orchestra has announced the postponement of its HearNOW gala.

"Over these past days and nights, following the tragic murder of George Floyd, the people of Philadelphia-and so many places throughout our country-have been stating unequivocally that Black Lives Matter. The Philadelphia Orchestra believes deeply in this inalienable truth," the orchestra said in a statement.



On Saturday, June 6, they had planned to present HearNOW: An At-Home Gala. That event will now take place on June 20. This Saturday, June 6, at 7 PM, will be a live stream HearTOGETHER: A Healing Conversation in Music and Words. HearTOGETHER will feature a conversation with Wynton Marsalis and Valerie Coleman, as well as a performance by Wynton and the world premiere of Valerie's Seven O'Clock Shout, her second Philadelphia Orchestra commission, dedicated to frontline workers in the COVID-19 pandemic. The HearTOGETHER live stream will be available on philorch.org and the Facebook page.



Philadelphia Orchestra dedicates HearTOGETHER to George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, Breonna Taylor, and the countless Black Lives wrongfully and tragically lost before them, and to the value and dignity of all Black Lives. This essay, which Wynton wrote and posted a few days ago, helps us to understand the history and pain that has led us to this American watershed.



"With this event, we publicly restate our responsibility for, and commitment to, creating a diverse, equitable, inclusive institution dedicated to the art form of orchestral music. We know we have work to do. We are, every day, building a Philadelphia Orchestra that all are proud to say is My Philadelphia Orchestra."

