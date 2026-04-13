THE WOMAN QUESTION To Make World Premiere At People’s Light

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People’s Light has announced the world premiere of THE WOMAN QUESTION, a new play written by Suli Holum and directed by Melissa Crespo. The production will run May 6 through May 24, 2026 on the Leonard C. Haas Stage in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

The play is inspired by the 1894 graduating class of the Woman’s Medical College of Pennsylvania and follows a group of women pursuing medical careers at a time when such opportunities were largely inaccessible. Drawing from archival materials, the production examines themes of gender inequity, access to healthcare, and community.

“What moved me most about these women is not just their brilliance but their joy, their humor, and the way they supported one another across differences,” said Holum.

CAST

The cast will include Katie Boren as Kei, Melanye Finister as Rebecca Cole, Suli Holum as Anna, Claire Inie-Richards as Sasha, Noelle Diane Johnson as Eliza, Eli Lynn as Nat, Minou Pourshariati as Tabat, Avanthika Srinivasan as Anandibai, and Jacinta Yelland as Susan.

CREATIVE TEAM

The creative team will include director Melissa Crespo, choreographer Fatima Sowe, scenic designer Ann Beyersdorfer, Costume Designer Lux Haac, lighting designer Lily Fossner, sound designers Daniela Hart, Bailey Trierweiler, and Noel Nichols, projection designer Lisa Renkel, and composer and music director Daniela Hart.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets start at $30 and are available at PeoplesLight.org or by phone.

The production is supported by The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage and has received an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award, among other funding sources.