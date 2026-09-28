THE UNTITLED MONTCO PROJECT and More Set for Theatre Horizon 2026/27 Season

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Theatre Horizon has unveiled its 2026/27 season, a year centered on connection, participation, and discovery as it prepares to welcome incoming Artistic Director Amina Robinson.

Audiences can experience the season through Theatre Horizon's new 2026/27 Membership, which provides access to six events for $50 for general seating or $60 for extra leg room. Membership encompasses the season's mix of artistic gatherings, performances, and community-centered programming.

HorizoNEXT: The Artistic Director's Scene Salon

The season begins on November 11 with HorizoNEXT: The Artistic Director's Scene Salon, the first opportunity for audiences to officially welcome Robinson as Theatre Horizon's Artistic Director. Part of the theater's HorizoNEXT series of artist-centered gatherings and special events, the evening features songs and scenes from productions Robinson loves, performed by beloved Theatre Horizon artists.

Waiting in the Wings

The 2026/27 season also expands Theatre Horizon's participatory programming through Waiting in the Wings, a community engagement series that offers Norristown and Montgomery County-area residents opportunities to participate in the artistic process and share their talents, stories, and perspectives. The series encompasses programs that bring community members into the creative process as artists and collaborators.

Rising Voices: A Holiday Concert

As part of the initiative, Theatre Horizon launches Rising Voices, its new community choir. Led by Choir Director Matthew Mastronardi, who previously served as music director for Theatre Horizon's XOXO: MontCo's Variety Show, Rising Voices brings together 20 singers from Norristown and beyond. The ensemble rehearses throughout the fall in preparation for its inaugural performances, Rising Voices: A Holiday Concert by the Theatre Horizon Community Choir, on December 18 and 19. The festive weekend features songs of the season, old favorites, and new discoveries, along with a pre-show holiday bazaar featuring local makers and a community bake sale.

The Artistic Director's Season Preview

HorizoNEXT returns on March 3, 2027, with The Artistic Director's Season Preview, offering an early look at productions Robinson plans to bring to Theatre Horizon during the 2027/28 season. Robinson will share what drew her to the stories, what she envisions for them on Theatre Horizon's stage, and what's ahead for the organization in the coming year.

The Untitled MontCo Project

From May 5 to 16, 2027, Theatre Horizon presents The Untitled MontCo Project, a Waiting in the Wings production created with members of the Montgomery County community. Working alongside a professional director, participants will build an original work together from the ground up, with no previous performance experience required. With no script, title, or predetermined outcome, the project invites neighbors from across Montgomery County to help determine what ultimately takes the stage.

THREAD: Songs & Stories

The season concludes on June 19, 2027, with THREAD: Songs & Stories, a free Juneteenth community open mic co-hosted by alumnae of Theatre Horizon's THREAD (Theatre Horizon Residency for Educational Artistic Development) resident artist program and Theatre Horizon leaders Mydera Taliah Robinson, Executive Director, and Amina Robinson. With a house band backing performers and a featured performance by Rising Voices, the afternoon invites neighbors, artists, and audiences to share a song, story, poem, piece of family history, or simply gather together.

2026/27 Membership

Membership includes The Artistic Director's Scene Salon, one performance of Rising Voices: A Holiday Concert, The Artistic Director's Season Preview, The Untitled MontCo Project, priority seating for the free THREAD: Songs & Stories, and an additional HorizoNEXT event to be announced. Extra Leg Room Membership guarantees extra-leg-room seating for The Untitled MontCo Project, with members seated as close as possible to their desired location for all other events.

Scene Change: A Winter Fundraiser

Separate from its 2026/27 Membership offerings, Theatre Horizon hosts Scene Change: A Winter Fundraiser on Saturday, February 13, 2027, an evening of dinner, drinks, and a gala cabaret celebrating a new chapter for the organization. The event celebrates Theatre Horizon's leadership transition, welcoming Robinson while honoring Co-Founder and outgoing Interim Artistic Director Matthew Decker, with tributes and performances by company favorites drawn from musicals the two have directed over the years, including The Color Purple, Ain't Misbehavin', Wishing to Grow Up Brightly, Into the Woods, and more. Proceeds support Theatre Horizon's artistic future, education programs, and community-centered work. Ticket information will be released at a later date.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 10 Hrs 11 Min 02 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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