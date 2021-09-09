Student Blog: Back on Campus

Surreal. I think that's the word I'd use to describe the past week.

On September 1st, I moved myself into my dorm. After several (back breaking) hours, I bid farewell to my mom, and started to get settled in. For the first time in 18 months, I was in a dorm room. For the first time in 18 months, I was back to living on dining hall french fries and iced coffee. For the first time in 18 months, I was back at Sarah Lawrence College. I'm sure I'm not alone in this feeling of euphoria that comes with reassimilating into life on campus.

I'd like to think I was very involved in campus life for the 18 months that classes took place online. I was part of multiple theatre projects, joined a few clubs, and packed my schedule to the gills. During this time, I made a lot of wonderful connections. However, now that we're back on campus, things feel different. Over Zoom, many of my relationships felt very professional, almost business-like. I even fell into this with many of my close friends that I had known in person. For the past week, almost everywhere I went I was greeted with a hug. Catching up with old pals, many of whom I haven't seen since March 2020, has been magical. Likewise, meeting people who I got to know over Zoom has been equally wonderful.

As someone who was in my freshman year when COVID hit, I feel a bit odd. Last time I was here, I was a little first year who didn't know anything. Now, I'm an upperclassman. Upperclassman. I've been struggling with what that means. I do my best to help the first-years when I can. Explaining our complicated meal plan, giving directions, little things like that. But sometimes, I feel just as lost as they are. There are buildings I've never seen, and events I've never been to. The positive side of this, is that even as a junior, I get to experience many of the joys of on-campus life for the first time. This has reinforced a feeling of camaraderie and community all throughout my campus. None of us are totally sure what to do now that we're back. We're all still testing the waters. This has been incredibly freeing, and a unifying experience for the entire student body.

I'm extremely lucky to have all my classes in person (masked, of course). While I'm thrilled for each and every one of my classes, my theatre classes have been particularly exciting. The opportunity to be in a room again with other theatre makers has been magical. In just a few days, I feel like I've established a thriving community of artists and makers who are gonna take this privilege to do wonderful things. There's a sense of joy and excitement vibrating throughout the air, and I cannot get enough of it.

In summary, I'm thrilled to be back. None of it feels real. I'm excited, scared, optimistic, and everything between, all rolled into one. I'm ready to take whatever 2021 can throw at me. Just, preferably not another spike in cases...