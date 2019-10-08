Star of the Day's Spotlight Cabaret Hosts STRANGER SINGS Open Mic

Star of the Day's Spotlight Cabaret brings you STRANGER SINGS - A Halloween Cabaret and Open Mic Night!

We are bringing back the open mic at the Spotlight Cabaret! At Stranger Sings audiences will enjoy our fabulous singers Benjamin Ruth, Victoria, Spruiell, and Keith Moser as the perform 80s favorites from the 3 seasons of Stranger Things. The mic will be open to the audience the ENTIRE evening, folks. That's right! Get up and sing a song of your choosing or play the guitar or the chicken. We want YOU to get up and be the Star of the Day! Be a part of the Stranger Sings cabaret by showing up and getting up to the mic!

Rules: Everyone must bring their own sheet music for the accompanist. No a cappella. You can sing with our piano player, accompany yourself, perform slam poetry, play any instrument,etc.

Thursday, October 10, 2010 8pm

Allentown Brew Works 2nd Floor

$10 (Cash at the door)

(be prepared to tip the piano player if you ask her to play)





