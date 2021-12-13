Star of the Day to Present TIDINGS: A FRACTURE CHRISTMAS FABLE

Star of the Day will present its final production of the year: "Tidings: A Fractured Christmas Fable!"

"Tidings: A Fractured Christmas Fable" is a humorous original story which merges elements of 'It's A Wonderful Life' and 'A Christmas Carol' into a magical story set a few days before Christmas in a modern department store. George - a down-on-his-luck department store Santa - has reached the bottom of his rope and resigns himself to spending another Christmas alone (and drunk) until his guardian angel appears to attempt to improve his spirits and steer him on the path towards success.

At the same time, the Spirit of Christmas Present (his friends call him "CP") is undertaking his own mission to reform the wicked store manager Frederick Neezer. With Christmas rapidly approaching, the guardian angel and CP discover they both need a lovely and shy young woman named Virginia to help with their "assignments" ... but neither is willing to share her!

A holiday show filled with magic, mischief, humor, Santa, angels, long-lost relatives, and the childhood hope that everything you wish for will come true on Christmas morning.

The organization is proud to bring this holiday comedy written and directed by local Macungie playwright, Brian McDermott.

This is the fourth time this show has been presented in the Lehigh Valley - having been initially produced by the Pennsylvania Playhouse in 2006, then by the Crowded Kitchen Players and by the Notre Dame High School theater department.

Brian is an accomplished playwright winning several playwrighting competitions in Pennsylvania and having his works produced throughout the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos.

The show features Kirsten Almeida, Mike Catanzaro, Dara Connelly, Mike Daniels, Michael Ignudo, Emma Fliszar, Corinne Fecho, Isabella Robbins, Connor Roberts, Benjamin Ruth, Parker Ryan, Coby James Steiner, Cindi Surovi, and Natalie Woytek.

Performances are Friday, December 17th at 7:30PM, Saturday, December 18th at 3:00PM, and Sunday, December 19th at 3:00PM at Macungie Memorial Hall, 50 Poplar St., Macungie, PA. Tickets range from $15 - $20. All ticket holders will be required to wear a mask for the duration of the performance. Macungie Memorial Hall has ample parking and is wheelchair accessible.

Come celebrate the holidays with Star of the Day and the cast of Tidings! Get your tickets at www.StaroftheDay.org