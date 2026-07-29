Spencer Boyce's Solo Show IMPERSONATOR Set for Philly Fringe

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Local theatre artist Spencer Boyce will bring his lifelong project and one-of-a-kind solo show, Impersonator, to Yellow Bicycle Theatre for only 4 performances on September 12, 17, 21, and 24! The show tackles themes of self-discovery and the 'performances' we take part in every day, asking the question, 'Can you find yourself by being someone else?'

'I am ecstatic to bring this piece that means so much to me to Philly Fringe! This show dives deep into my childhood as an Elvis Impersonator, and the Fringe is the perfect place to explore this crazy story. I've continually been inspired by the amazing artists who take part in Fringe every year, so to join the ranks amongst them with this show is an honor.' -Spencer Boyce

Spencer Boyce has been an Elvis Tribute Artist since he was six years old. But as he enters adulthood, he's not sure if his time spent with the King of Rock 'n' Roll has been a blessing, or a curse.

Join Spencer as he leads you through a musical journey of his own life, peeling the curtain back on the Elvis tribute world, while also reliving Elvis's biggest career highlights and hits. A combination of personal storytelling, standup comedy, and a rock 'n' roll concert, you won't want to miss this one-of-a-kind solo show!

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