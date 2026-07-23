SHREK THE MUSICAL JR. to Play New Hope-Solebury High School This Summer
Doylestown Theatre Academy's youth camp performers ages 8–14 will take the stage at New Hope-Solebury High School.
Doylestown Theatre Academy's production of Shrek the Musical Jr., is coming to New Hope-Solebury High School on July 31 and August 1.
Based on the beloved DreamWorks animated film, Shrek the Musical Jr. is a hilarious, heartwarming adventure that celebrates friendship, kindness, and embracing what makes each of us unique. Filled with catchy songs, colorful costumes, laugh-out-loud moments, and unforgettable fairy tale characters, the show is a wonderful introduction to live theatre for young audiences while offering plenty of humor and heart for parents, grandparents, and theatre lovers of all ages.
The production is the culmination of Doylestown Theatre Academy's Youth Theatre Camp, where performers ages 8-14 spend two exciting weeks learning music, choreography, acting, and stagecraft before bringing a fully staged musical to life. Throughout the camp, students build confidence, develop teamwork, and grow as performers while creating memories and friendships that last long after the final curtain.
The production follows on the heels of Doylestown Theatre Academy's Teen Intensive presentation of Anything Goes, which showcased the remarkable talent of the area's high school performers. Now, DTA's youngest performers take center stage, proving that the future of musical theatre in Bucks County is exceptionally bright.
"One of the greatest joys of our Youth Theatre Camp is watching students discover confidence in themselves while working together to create something extraordinary," says the DTA music director and co-owner, Jaime Rogers. "By the end of two weeks, they've grown not only as performers, but as people."
Whether your family already loves Shrek or you're looking for an entertaining way to introduce children to live theatre, Shrek the Musical Jr. is a can't-miss event. Its message of acceptance, self-confidence, and finding beauty in our differences resonates with audiences of every generation, making it a show the whole family can enjoy together.
Performance Information
Shrek the Musical Jr.
July 31 & August 1, 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM
New Hope-Solebury High School, 180 W. Bridge St., New Hope, PA
Free parking is available in the high school parking lot for all audience members.
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