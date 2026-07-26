SOUL RETRIEVAL to Debut at Philadelphia Fringe Festival

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This September, Paqo Tom will present "Soul Retrieval" (at 1518 Walnut Street, Philadelphia,) as part of the 2026 Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Running for a limited engagement September 9-10 & 24, 2026, this immersive event invites attendees into a deep, inward process designed to promote whole-person wellness and lasting transformation. Each date offers reservations for 5:30pm and 7:30pm.

'When We Are Whole, We Can Heal Wholly' In an era marked by persistent stress and emotional exhaustion, Paqo Tom is excited to bring 'Soul Retrieval' and its exploration of mental health by targeting a commonly shared pervasive sense of incompleteness. It operates on the principle that our emotional, physical, and mental well-being are all deeply interconnected.

Unlike conventional therapy models that focus primarily on reducing surface symptoms like anxiety, trauma, and burnout, Paqo Tom's work asks a fundamentally different question: What is the underlying imbalance that created those symptoms in the first place?

"Soul Retrieval" offers a grounded, heart-centered alternative to temporary relief, focusing instead on clearing the underlying source to create profound, lasting realignment across emotional, energetic, spiritual, and physical levels.

Event Highlights

Immersive & Experiential: Participants will experience a modern adaptation of ancient wisdom, blended with guided breath, visualization, and soundscapes.

Self Exploration: A journey into mental health and emotional well-being that goes beyond surface level symptoms to understand core energetic imbalances.

Aftercare Invitations: Optional at-home, self-paced exercises are emailed to support integration.

Led by an Award-Winning Practitioner: Experience the work of a facilitator trained and initiated across several indigenous lineages, backed by over 100 5-star Google reviews and local critical acclaim.

About Paqo Tom

Paqo Tom is a prominent Philadelphia-based shamanic practitioner and energy/vibrational healing facilitator, trained and initiated across several sacred indigenous lineages. Recognized as the #1 Philly Favorites Alternative Therapist by The Philadelphia Inquirer and holding over 100 5-star Google reviews, he weaves ancient practices and energy healing into a compassionate, grounded approach to emotional, spiritual and energetic wellness. His work focuses on deep soul-level transformation, helping clients move past temporary relief and step into full alignment.

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