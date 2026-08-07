SEÑOR BABYHEAD to Bring Drag-Clown Solo Show to Philly Fringe

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In an evening of drag, clown, and desperation, SEÑOR BABYHEAD will present his Día de Muertos Especial. It's a journey across the Sonoran Desert in which Babyhead encounters artifacts, mirages, and spirits. Performances will run September 16th, 18th, 19th, and 20th.

Who is Señor Babyhead? Only Mexico's most (washed up) famous sitcom star, desperate to stay relevant and avoid becoming an artifact, himself. The show walks the tightrope between physical clowning and historical exposé, with Babyhead as its emcee. It's an hour of crooning, crawling, and implicating the audience in a dangerous game, or as Theater Beyond Broadway put it, “An act of defiance disguised as cabaret.”

“A buffoon in a diaper is a Trojan Horse for the show's uglier themes. It's like Cheech and Chong wandered into Grey Gardens and must clown their way out.”-Babyhead creator Analisa Raya-Flores

Analisa Raya-Flores is an autistic Mexican clown who can kind of sing. She's also the creator of Señor Babyhead, the solo hour of drag, clown, and desperation Eat More Art Vegas called, “a thoughtful and wild hour of mayhem.” Her fiction can be found in Glimmer Train and MonkeyBicycle, and her face can be seen in My Beloved (Eleanor Monahan), and Interesting Ball (DANIELS). Her solo shows have been produced at the Annenberg Beach House, the Elysian Theater, the Lyric Hyperion, Frigid New York, Vegas Theatre Company, and Church of Clown. She works, worries, and walks her dogs at the foot of the Sierras. @homeboi_industries

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