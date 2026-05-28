Photos: SAME TEAM North American Premiere at Inis Nua Theatre Company

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Inis Nua Theatre Company has released new photos of Same Team by Robbie Gordon and Jack Nurse, directed by Kittson O’Neill. The production runs now through June 14, 2026, at the Proscenium Theatre at The Drake.

Set against the backdrop of the Homeless World Cup, Same Team follows five women from vastly different walks of life who come together through a community-center soccer team representing Scotland. Each arrives carrying her own burdens and ambitions: Jo is determined to win, The B is desperate for a second chance, Noor balances talent with the pressures of school and family, Lorraine searches for meaning, and single mother Sammy hopes to make her sons proud.

What begins as a long-shot team effort becomes a fierce and deeply human story about resilience, dignity, and connection. Praised by Theatre Scotland as “electric…compassionate, hilarious, and honest,” the play shines a spotlight on women too often left out of both sports narratives and social conversations, while celebrating the transformative impact of teamwork.

As international football fever sweeps across North America, and Philadelphia during the 2026 World Cup, Same Team offers a timely reminder that the sport’s greatest power lies not only in competition, but in community. The cast features Asha Bagal Kelly, Leanna Doyle, Page Whitman, K. O'Rourke, and V. Sterling. Full artistic team information can be found at inisnuatheatre.org/show/same-team.

This production is supported by the Charlotte Cushman Foundation.

Photo Credit: Wide Eyed Studios

The company of SAME TEAM

The company of SAME TEAM

The company of SAME TEAM

The company of SAME TEAM

The company of SAME TEAM

The company of SAME TEAM

The company of SAME TEAM

The company of SAME TEAM

The company of SAME TEAM

The company of SAME TEAM

The company of SAME TEAM

The company of SAME TEAM

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