Out Of This World Performance Troupe To Present An Evening Of Broadway Favorites

Take a musical trip through time as the West Windsor Arts Council's Out of This World Performance Troupe, composed of talented local teens, performs "Music Through the Decades," a revue of favorite show tunes, on Saturday, August 24, at the Nassau Park Pavilion [between Target and Panera], Route 1 South. The performance is from 7 to 8pm.

"The goal of the program is to strengthen our young performers' Broadway repertoire and guide them through staging and choreography. We are looking forward to putting on a great show that gives everyone a chance to shine," says director Ellen Renee. Under her tutelage, many of Ellen Renee's students have gone on to professional careers on stage, in print and on television.

The production will feature professional sound and lights as well as a special guest appearance by Kyle Alexxander, who has been performing since a young age under the training and coaching of Ellen Renee. Alexxander's credits include gracing the stage of Walt Disney World Resort, supporting the ensemble of Broadway's Mary Poppins Main Street USA televised Christmas Day Parade Broadway, and singing pop punk tunes on the main stage of the Seaside Heights Music Festival.

The West Windsor Arts Council (952 Alexander Road, Princeton Junction) offers art and cultural events, workshops and classes for all ages and in all artistic disciplines at the West Windsor Arts Center and in the community. For more information, call 609.716.1931 or visit westwindsorarts.org.

PHOTO Top (L_R): Anishka Praveen, Skyler Frankel, Neha TengsheBottom (L-R): Alexander Fisher, Ellen Renee (director), Mahika Goel





