Metropolitan Ballet to Premiere Two Dances by Princess Grace Foundation - USA Award Winners

Metropolitan's 2020 Variations/Collaborations performance includes two world premieres by Princess Grace Foundation- USA award winners, Jenelle Figgins and Tommie-Waheed Evans. Metropolitan's Artistic Director Lisa Collins Vidnovic says, "We are thrilled to showcase outstanding contemporary choreography by Evans, Figgins and Sarah Mettin, recently- appointed Artistic Associate of Metropolitan. This exciting evening with accessible ticket prices is a great way for people of all ages to enjoy the thrill of a dynamic, live performance."

Metropolitan Ballet Company will present contemporary dances, classical works, and host guest artists from The Washington Ballet's Professional Training Division for Variations/Collaborations at 7:00 pm on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Kurtz Center, William Penn Charter School, 3000 West School House Lane, Philadelphia. Tickets for the highly anticipated evening of dance and music are $20 in advance or $25 at the door; purchase tickets at www.metropolitanballetcompany.org.

The Washington Ballet, under the direction of Julie Kent, former Principal of American Ballet Theatre, is one of the premier ballet companies on the East Coast. Its Professional Training Division dancers are under the direction of Xiomara Reyes (also a former ABT Principal).

Metropolitan Ballet will perform contemporary ballet works by three innovative choreographers. Sarah Mettin's ensemble piece is set to music by Philip Glass; Tommie-Waheed Evans' work for 3 men and 3 women has music by emptyset and Jenelle Figgins' neo classical work, on pointe for 9 women, will be accompanied by live music: an Arensky piano trio performed by John Silva (piano), with Sabrina Tabby (violin), and Genevieve Tabby (cello). The Tabbys, twin sisters from Philadelphia, are part of the renowned ATLYS quartet. As Settlement Musical School students, the Tabbys performed in some of Metropolitan's earliest Variations/Collaborations concerts in 2005 and 2006.

The Washington School of Ballet's Professional Training Division dancers will perform RIGHTS?, a contemporary ballet by Italian choreographer Mimmo Miccolis, whose highly charged work often focuses on social issues. RIGHTS? was originally funded by the BBC Performing Arts Fund. The Washington dancers will also perform two classical works: Diana and Acteon Divertissement and Mikhail Fokine's Ruslan and Lyudmila.

Purchase tickets for Variations/Collaborations on March 28, 2020, online at www.metropolitanballetcompany.org. For additional information, group sales, classes for all levels, and summer intensives, please contact the Metropolitan office at 215-663-1665.

ABOUT THE PERFORMING ARTISTS

Metropolitan Ballet Company, founded by former Pennsylvania Ballet dancer, Lisa Collins Vidnovic, provides the highest quality performance training for pre-professional dancers, scholarships, and outreach programs designed to promote a love and appreciation of dance in our community. The Company presents three major performances annually and is known for its groundbreaking Boys' Scholarship Program and classes with top faculty for ages 3 - 18, and adults. Metropolitan is a launch-pad for outstanding choreographers and its alumni are currently dancing with Pennsylvania Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, Cincinnati Ballet, and other companies and top trainee programs. Metropolitan will celebrate its 25th Anniversary in 2021! www.metropolitanballetcompany.org

The Washington School of Ballet is recognized nationally and internationally for its classical training and dedication to excellence in dance and dance education. Artistic Director Julie Kent oversees a full integration of the Company and the School to provide the highest level of dance training to over 900 students each year. The Professional Training Division, overseen by Xiomara Reyes, brings together especially talented students from around the world for intensive training under The Washington School of Ballet's renowned faculty. The School was founded in 1944 by the late Mary Day and Lisa Gardiner. www.washingtonballet.org

ATLYS is a classically trained, crossover String Quartet lauded for passionate and dynamic performances. ATLYS creates concert experiences that are mesmerizing and interactive. Equipped with the power of stringed instruments, its four fearless female musicians guide their audiences through a journey beyond the confines of the traditional classical paradigm. ATLYS develops original covers of some of the most cherished music of our era using 21st century performance techniques, such as live looping. ATLYS has been named ambassadors for Scheler, a Swiss acoustic amplification technology company. ATLYS inspires listeners across the globe, crossing borders with incessant passion. www.atlysmusic.com

Pianist John Silva performs internationally as a soloist and as part of ensembles. His teachers include the esteemed pianists Abbey Simon and Douglas Finch. He also studied composition and theory with Dr. Daniel Barta and Dr. William Pursell. He is a Fellow of the Royal Schools of Music and received the Master of Music degree in performance as a scholarship student at the Trinity College of Music in London. His original composition for flute and piano accompanied Sarah Mettin's contemporary pas de deux Two Wills (Variations Collaborations 2015). John is a Mason & Hamlin Artist. www.jsilvapiano.com

THE PRINCESS GRACE FOUNDATION - USA is dedicated to elevating extraordinary emerging artists in theater, dance, and film via awards in the form of grants, scholarships, and fellowships. The awards program continues the legacy of Princess Grace (Kelly) by advancing excellence in the arts in America. wwwpgfusa.org





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You