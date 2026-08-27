MANIA: THE ABBA TRIBUTE Sets US Tour Cast, to Open in Wichita in October
Manda Malina, Chloe Stowe, Michael John Wagner and Joey Carroll lead the touring cast and band.
MANIA: The ABBA Tribute has revealed full principal casting for the production's upcoming 2026/2027 US National Tour. The hit West End tribute show, which has performed over 4000 live concerts across 40 countries, returns to North American stages with an elite international lineup.
Leading the company as Agnetha is Swedish vocalist Manda Malina. A native of Sweden, Malina rose to national prominence as a Top 7 finalist on Swedish X Factor before competing in Sweden's selection for the Eurovision Song Contest - just like ABBA! Her credits include headline residencies in Las Vegas and Lake Tahoe, EDC 2024, and millions of solo music streams. @mandaamalina
Starring Frida is American vocalist and actress Chloe Stowe. Stowe recently originated the title role in Dollywood's From the Heart: The Life and Music of Dolly Parton, gaining recognition from the iconic Hall of Famer herself. @chloe.e.stowe
Returning to the production as Björn for his second tour is recording artist and actor Michael John Wagner (MJ Ultra). Wagner's music has featured on NBC's America's Got Talent, ABC's Dancing With the Stars, and Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 3. @mjultra
Also returning to the role of Benny is actor, director, and songwriter Joey Carroll. Carroll is a seasoned theatrical and musical director as well as a talented musician. He has extensive multi-instrumental and theatrical direction experience, alongside releasing original music (jPepper). @carrolljoeyd
The live band and touring ensemble feature Guy Strauss (Drums), Jacob Lawson (Bass), and Barron Lackey (Guitar).
Tour Dates
Fri Oct 9, 2026
Orpheum Theatre — Wichita, KS
Sat Oct 10, 2026
Stephens Auditorium — Ames, IA
Sun Oct 11, 2026
Five Flags Theater — Dubuque, IA
Tue Oct 13, 2026
Royal Oak Music Theatre — Detroit, MI
Wed Oct 14, 2026
Coronado Theatre — Rockford, IL
Thu Oct 15, 2026
Victory Theatre — Evansville, IN
Fri Oct 16, 2026
MGM Northfield Park — Cleveland, OH
Sat Oct 17, 2026
Warner Theatre — Erie, PA
Sun Oct 18, 2026
FM Kirby Center — Wilkes-Barre, PA
Tue Oct 20, 2026
Electric City — Buffalo, NY
Wed Oct 21, 2026
Flynn Center — Burlington, VT
Thu Oct 22, 2026
Bergen Performing Arts Center — Englewood, NJ
Fri Oct 23, 2026
Palace Theater — Waterbury, CT
Sat Oct 24, 2026
Hanover Theatre — Worcester, MA
Fri Jan 8, 2027
The Grand Theater — Wausau, WI
Sat Jan 9, 2027
The Overture Center — Madison, WI
Tue Jan 19, 2027
The Florida Theatre — Jacksonville, FL
Wed Jan 20, 2027
The Kravis Center — West Palm Beach, FL
Thu Jan 21, 2027
The Mahaffey Theater — St. Petersburg, FL
Sat Jan 23, 2027
The Sunrise Theatre — Fort Pierce, FL
Thu Jan 28, 2027
Majestic Theatre — Dallas, TX
Wed Feb 3, 2027
Alberta Bair Theater — Billings, MT
Sat Feb 6, 2027
Avalon Theatre — Grand Junction, CO
Tue Feb 9, 2027
The Van Buren — Phoenix, AZ
Wed Feb 10, 2027
The Magnolia — San Diego, CA
Fri Feb 12, 2027
Palace of Fine Arts — San Francisco, CA
Sat Feb 13, 2027
The Crest Theater — Sacramento, CA
Mon Feb 15, 2027
Tower Theatre — Bend, OR
Tue Feb 16, 2027
Aladdin Theater — Portland, OR
Wed Feb 17, 2027
The Neptune Theatre — Seattle, WA
Thu Feb 18, 2027
The Egyptian Theatre — Boise, ID
Sat Feb 20, 2027
Dennison Theater — Missoula, MT
Fri Feb 26, 2027
Rialto Square Theatre — Joliet, IL
Sat Feb 27, 2027
Manitowoc, IL
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