MANIA: THE ABBA TRIBUTE Sets US Tour Cast, to Open in Wichita in October

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MANIA: The ABBA Tribute has revealed full principal casting for the production's upcoming 2026/2027 US National Tour. The hit West End tribute show, which has performed over 4000 live concerts across 40 countries, returns to North American stages with an elite international lineup.

Leading the company as Agnetha is Swedish vocalist Manda Malina. A native of Sweden, Malina rose to national prominence as a Top 7 finalist on Swedish X Factor before competing in Sweden's selection for the Eurovision Song Contest - just like ABBA! Her credits include headline residencies in Las Vegas and Lake Tahoe, EDC 2024, and millions of solo music streams. @mandaamalina

Starring Frida is American vocalist and actress Chloe Stowe. Stowe recently originated the title role in Dollywood's From the Heart: The Life and Music of Dolly Parton, gaining recognition from the iconic Hall of Famer herself. @chloe.e.stowe

Returning to the production as Björn for his second tour is recording artist and actor Michael John Wagner (MJ Ultra). Wagner's music has featured on NBC's America's Got Talent, ABC's Dancing With the Stars, and Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 3. @mjultra

Also returning to the role of Benny is actor, director, and songwriter Joey Carroll. Carroll is a seasoned theatrical and musical director as well as a talented musician. He has extensive multi-instrumental and theatrical direction experience, alongside releasing original music (jPepper). @carrolljoeyd

The live band and touring ensemble feature Guy Strauss (Drums), Jacob Lawson (Bass), and Barron Lackey (Guitar).

Tour Dates

Fri Oct 9, 2026

Orpheum Theatre — Wichita, KS

Sat Oct 10, 2026

Stephens Auditorium — Ames, IA

Sun Oct 11, 2026

Five Flags Theater — Dubuque, IA

Tue Oct 13, 2026

Royal Oak Music Theatre — Detroit, MI

Wed Oct 14, 2026

Coronado Theatre — Rockford, IL

Thu Oct 15, 2026

Victory Theatre — Evansville, IN

Fri Oct 16, 2026

MGM Northfield Park — Cleveland, OH

Sat Oct 17, 2026

Warner Theatre — Erie, PA

Sun Oct 18, 2026

FM Kirby Center — Wilkes-Barre, PA

Tue Oct 20, 2026

Electric City — Buffalo, NY

Wed Oct 21, 2026

Flynn Center — Burlington, VT

Thu Oct 22, 2026

Bergen Performing Arts Center — Englewood, NJ

Fri Oct 23, 2026

Palace Theater — Waterbury, CT

Sat Oct 24, 2026

Hanover Theatre — Worcester, MA

Fri Jan 8, 2027

The Grand Theater — Wausau, WI

Sat Jan 9, 2027

The Overture Center — Madison, WI

Tue Jan 19, 2027

The Florida Theatre — Jacksonville, FL

Wed Jan 20, 2027

The Kravis Center — West Palm Beach, FL

Thu Jan 21, 2027

The Mahaffey Theater — St. Petersburg, FL

Sat Jan 23, 2027

The Sunrise Theatre — Fort Pierce, FL

Thu Jan 28, 2027

Majestic Theatre — Dallas, TX

Wed Feb 3, 2027

Alberta Bair Theater — Billings, MT

Sat Feb 6, 2027

Avalon Theatre — Grand Junction, CO

Tue Feb 9, 2027

The Van Buren — Phoenix, AZ

Wed Feb 10, 2027

The Magnolia — San Diego, CA

Fri Feb 12, 2027

Palace of Fine Arts — San Francisco, CA

Sat Feb 13, 2027

The Crest Theater — Sacramento, CA

Mon Feb 15, 2027

Tower Theatre — Bend, OR

Tue Feb 16, 2027

Aladdin Theater — Portland, OR

Wed Feb 17, 2027

The Neptune Theatre — Seattle, WA

Thu Feb 18, 2027

The Egyptian Theatre — Boise, ID

Sat Feb 20, 2027

Dennison Theater — Missoula, MT

Fri Feb 26, 2027

Rialto Square Theatre — Joliet, IL

Sat Feb 27, 2027

Manitowoc, IL

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