Live In-Person Comedy Returns To Philadelphia With Upcoming Crossroads Comedy Theater Performances

Crossroads Comedy Theater, home to some of Philadelphia's most recognized comedy shows and programs, has announced the return of live, in-person shows starting in June. The company will present a series of performances at South Philly's Theatre Exile (1340 S. 13th Street), following strict health and safety protocols from the CDC, the city of Philadelphia, and their in-house public health expert and fellow performer, Professor Michael Yudell.

"These are the first live comedy shows for many performers since the pandemic shut things down, plus the first ever live, in-person performances for Crossroads Comedy Theater," notes Founder Mike Marbach. "I'm so looking forward to shaking off that dust and getting everyone laughing again."

The fun kicks off with Not Yet Rated: An Improvised Movie, on Friday, June 11 at 8:30PM. In a world filled with movies, this one has not been made. Using movie tropes and audience suggestions, the Not Yet Rated cast will put on a performance that's part story telling, part acting out, and completely made-up! Action, Horror, Rom-Com, Sci-fi, Fantasy, Western...it's all on the table in a show never seen before. Later that evening, starting at 10PM, audiences are invited to experience No Diggity: An Old School Hip Hop/R&B Improv Jam, hosted by Tia Kemp. Tia curates a playlist of old school hip hop/R&B music and videos, which then inspire hilarious scenes created on the spot by the talented cast.

On Saturday, June 12 at 7:30PM, Crossroads will present Borrowed Time: An Indie Improv Showcase, featuring long-running Philadelphia improv team Hoffman and newcomers Daddy Issues. This hour of live comedy will feature hilarious acts from outside of Crossroads Comedy Theater's resident shows. It's a way to explore the amazing comedy talents across the city. Starting at 9PM, the theater will present Study Hall: Comedy Inspired by Lectures, featuring Professor Michael Yudell in his farewell appearance in Philadelphia after leading the program for almost a decade. Professors and experts lecture on a topic from their field and then Crossroad's cast of amazing performers use what they've learned (or didn't) to improvise hilarious scenes right before the audience's eyes! In addition to a long run at the Philly Improv Theater, Study Hall has performed at the Franklin Institute, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, The Academy of Natural Sciences, The Museum of the American Revolution, and more.

Finally, on Sunday, June 13 at 7PM, the theater presents Extree! Extree! Comedy Inspired by the News. The show discusses the news of the week and creates hilarious improvised scenes inspired by the headlines. News articles are submitted by viewers leading up to the show and show director, Mike Marbach, will present these articles to the cast, who will be hearing them for the first time. Get caught up on the latest "news" and laugh instead of cry.

Crossroads Comedy Theatre takes health and safety seriously. They have instituted the following safety guidelines for the performances:

All performers are fully vaccinated (will perform maskless), but more than 10 feet away from the closest audience members.

Seating limited to 50% of capacity and chairs will be spread out to allow for social distancing.

Ticket sales will be online only.

Audience will be required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

All audience-facing staff will be masked.

Hand sanitizer provided at entrance / exit.

Additional shows will be on July 16, 17, and 18 and August 13, 14, and 15; details and performances will be announced at a later date. Tickets and information can be found at xroadscomedy.com.