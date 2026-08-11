LOSER LION PARTY BUS to Premiere at Philly Fringe's Cannonball

NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Award-winning multidisciplinary troublemaker Kym Priess will bring Loser Lion Party Bus to Cannonball as a Special Presentation Immersive Track winner. Following a breakout run at Edinburgh Fringe and tours throughout the US and UK, Priess will present an interactive clown-rock joyride blending rock ' n roll, absurdist clowning, and cathartic audience participation. Performances will run September 23 at 8:30pm, September 24 at 7pm, and September 26 at 5pm.

Fresh off the Vegas wrestling circuit, Loser Lion (he/him) is a washed-up performer trapped inside his lion-suited alter ego—fake fur, fake chest, red bikini bottoms, and bare legs—desperately reinventing himself in the party bus business. Audiences become passengers in a face-to-face cathartic ride where the “gas pedal” is a live vocal looper, beers flow, and his inflatable lover rides shotgun through surreal dream sequences, air-drumming breakdowns, rock anthems, beer-chugging contests, ass-shaking competitions, a FaceTime call with a mysterious sensei, and an unexpectedly moving moment featuringa cassette tape from his bronco-riding father.

What unfolds is a raucous, unfiltered, and ultimately communal journey into grief, joy, connection, and the relentless pursuit of creative freedom while trusting the adventure of life. Part buffoon show, part rock concert, and part emotional transformation, Loser Lion Party Bus was born from pandemic isolation, family grief, and the existential grind of chasing artistic dreams.

Loser Lion Party Bus lands somewhere between The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Pee-wee's Playhouse by way of a roadside Vegas breakdown. Feel seen. Maybe heal a little. All aboard.

Need more Philadelphia Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming