Katie Couric Announces 2021 GOING THERE Book Tour

Produced by Live Nation, Katie Couric will head out on an 11-city U.S. tour this fall in celebration of her forthcoming memoir, "Going There," out on October 26th. Two days following the release of her highly anticipated book, Couric will kick off her tour in Boston at the Orpheum Theatre on October 28th making stops in New York, Washington, DC, and more, before wrapping up in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium on November 15th.

Couric will bring attendees into her personal and professional life, sharing the emotional, riveting story of a thoroughly modern woman, whose journey took her from humble origins to superstardom. Joined by high profile, fascinating people at every stop, Couric and her special guests (to be revealed at a later date) will exchange stories of their life experiences that will make you laugh, cry, and think.

"Given the challenging period we've been through, I'm so excited to be out in the world, creating a sense of community and a place where we can all get together for meaningful conversations, and have some fun, too," Couric said.

"It is truly an honor to work with the iconic Katie Couric and present her to live audiences across the country. She has always provided so much inspiration to people everywhere, particularly women. Live Nation Women exists to center and amplify women and their stories, and we can't wait to hit the road with Katie this fall to share hers," said Ali Harnell, President & CSO LNW.

TICKETS: General tickets go on sale starting Friday, June 25 at 10am Local Time at Ticketmaster.com. Go to KatieCouric.com and sign up for Katie Couric Media's newsletter Wake-Up Call, to get exclusive access to pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, June 22nd at 10am local time.

"GOING THERE" BOOK TOUR DATES:

Thu Oct 28 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

Fri Oct 29 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Sat Oct 30 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Mon Nov 01 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

Wed Nov 03 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

Thu Nov 04 - Dallas, TX - McFarlin Auditorium

Sat Nov 06 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

Mon Nov 08 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall

Fri Nov 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

Sat Nov 13 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

Mon Nov 15 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

MORE:

Katie Couric (@katiecouric) is an award-winning journalist, New York Times best-selling author and a co-founder of Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C). Since its launch in 2008, Stand Up To Cancer has raised more than $600 million to support cutting edge collaborative science and its research has contributed to nine new FDA approved therapies.

In 2017, she founded Katie Couric Media (KCM), which has developed a number of media projects, including a daily newsletter, a podcast, digital video series and several documentaries. KCM works with purpose driven brands to create premium content that addresses important social issues like gender equality, environmental sustainability and mental health.

Previous documentaries produced by KCM include: America Inside Out with Katie Couric, a six-part series for National Geographic; Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric, for National Geographic; Under the Gun, which aired on EPIX; and Fed Up, available on iTunes, Amazon and YouTube. Couric was also the executive producer of Unbelievable on Netflix and is developing other scripted projects.

Couric was the first woman to solo anchor a network evening newscast, serving as anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News From 2006 to 2011 following 15-years as co-anchor of NBC's Today Show. She also hosted a syndicated show and served as the Yahoo Global News Anchor until 2017. Most recently, Couric was the first guest host of the iconic game show, Jeopardy!.

She has won a duPont-Columbia, a Peabody, two Edward R. Murrows, a Walter Cronkite Award, and multiple Emmys. She was twice named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people and was a Glamour Magazine woman of the year three times. She has also received numerous awards for her cancer advocacy work; honored by both the Harvard and Columbia schools of public health, the American Cancer Society and The American Association of Cancer Researchers.

In addition to writing The Best Advice I Ever Got: Lessons from Extraordinary Lives, Couric's memoir will be published in the Fall of 2021.