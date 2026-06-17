Idina Menzel, Leslie Odom Jr., and More to Headline Philly Pops Summer Season

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The Philly Pops has announced its lineup of concerts planned for this summer. Featuring headliners such as Idina Menzel, Boyz II Men, and Leslie Odom Jr., the season includes major outdoor concerts with acclaimed guest artists, neighborhood performances, and appearances that reinforce the Philly Pops' presence throughout the greater Philadelphia region. Under the leadership of Music Director Chris Dragon, the orchestra remains committed to presenting symphonic performances built around the music audiences already know and love, while expanding access to live orchestral music across the city.

“This summer, we are thrilled to present concerts that reflect both who we are as an orchestra and where we are headed,” said Executive Director Matt Koveal. “We are proud to perform throughout Philadelphia: from our Pops on Independence concert on Independence Mall, celebrating America's 250th anniversary with special guest artist Idina Menzel, to performances at the Highmark Mann, as well as concerts in parks, neighborhoods, and major venues across the region. With so many opportunities to experience the Philly Pops, we are bringing the orchestra directly into the everyday life of Philadelphia.”

Pops on Independence featuring Idina Menzel

Friday, July 3, 7 pm

Independence Mall, Philadelphia

Idina Menzel, vocalist

Christopher Dragon, conductor

The Philly Pops returns as part of Wawa Welcome America's annual festival with Pops on Independence concert, featuring Tony Award-winning, multi-platinum singer, songwriter, actor, and Broadway star Idina Menzel. Presented as a free Independence Concert Series performance in the heart of historic Philadelphia, the evening celebrates America's 250th anniversary with live orchestral music, favorite songs, and patriotic spirit.

Gregory Alan Isakov with the Philly Pops

Friday, August 21, 8pm

Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts, 5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia

Gregory Alan Isakov, featured artist

Christopher Dragon, conductor

The orchestra joins Gregory Alan Isakov for an evening blending indie folk and symphonic sound. Isakov is a South African-born, Colorado-based singer-songwriter whose poetic style makes him a distinctive presence in indie folk and Americana. His six studio albums, including This Empty Northern Hemisphere, The Weatherman, Evening Machines, and Appaloosa Bones, have built him a devoted following, founded on intimate songwriting, international touring, and collaborations with symphony orchestras across the United States.

Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration

Friday, August 28 - 8 p.m.

Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts, 5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia

Melvin Seals, Jacklyn LaBranch, Tom Hamilton, Grahame Lesh, John Morgan Kimock, Kanika Moore, featured artists

Christopher Dragon, conductor

The Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration returns to celebrate 60 years of the Grateful Dead and Garcia's enduring legacy. This groundbreaking orchestral adventure – curated by the Garcia family – will feature Garcia's storied original compositions as well as classic interpretations of timeless standards that were hallmarks of Garcia and the Grateful Dead's storied concerts. The program features an all-star lineup, including Jerry Garcia Band members Melvin Seals on organ and vocalist Jacklyn LaBranch; guitarist/songwriter Tom Hamilton (Joe Russo's Almost Dead); bassist Grahame Lesh (Phil Lesh & Friends); drummer John Morgan Kimock (Mike Gordon); and vocalist Kanika Moore (Doom Flamingo).

Boyz II Men with the Philly Pops

Friday, September 18, 8pm

Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts, 5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia

Boyz II Men, featured artist

Anthony Parnther, guest conductor

Boyz II Men has made Philadelphians proud holding the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with an astounding 64 million albums sold. They redefined popular R&B and continue to tour with their timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations. Music lovers can expect favorites such as “End of the Road,” “I'll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day” and “Motownphilly.” The group's four Grammy Awards are just the tip of the iceberg; throughout its 30 plus-year career, Boyz II Men has also won a whopping nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Music Awards and a MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music.

Pops at the Pavilion - The Philly Pops featuring Leslie Odom, Jr.

Friday, September 25, 7 p.m.

Philly Pops featuring Leslie Odom, Jr.

Finneran Pavilion, Villanova University, Villanova, PA

Leslie Odom, Jr., featured artist

Chris Dragon, music director

The Pops returns to Villanova University featuring Philadelphia-native Leslie Odom, Jr., a Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor, singer, and songwriter whose career spans Broadway, film, television, and concert performance. The show takes place during Villanova University's Family Weekend, under the baton of Philly Pops Music Director Chris Dragon. Odom is known for his acclaimed portrayal of Aaron Burr in Hamilton and expanded his career with screen roles including Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami.

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