Holiday Spectacular Blends Classic Holiday Music With The Classic Motown Sound Starring The Motortown All-Stars

An evening of Motown's greatest hits and holiday favorites performed in the classic Motown style, with impeccable harmonies, dazzling choreography, and a full orchestra, live on stage Sunday, December 20, 2020, at 7:00 PM.

The Motown catalog includes some of the most enduring songs in popular music, with the most universal appeal of any musical form. The Motown style has such strong musical hooks that it has repeatedly been used in everything from movie sound tracks to commercials for the last 50 years. Of course, the holiday season comes complete with our favorite standards playing non-stop on every radio station, and in every shopping mall from Halloween through the New Year. There is no better show for the season than the joining of these two timeless musical genres.

The show has a little something for everyone, from holiday standards like The Nat King Cole "Christmas Song" (Chestnuts roasting on an open fire), to more contemporary offerings such as "Please Come Home For Christmas" best remembered as The Eagles re-make of the Charles Brown classic, to the Donny Hathaway R&B favorite "This Christmas". There is also a sing along segment with Jingle Bells, Frosty the Snowman and others which is sure to be great fun for kids of all ages. Also included is a healthy dose of the classic Motown songs that everyone knows and loves such as "My Girl", Oo Baby Baby", and the Dirty Dancing anthem, "Do You Love Me".

The Motown experience is an all-star lineup of world class vocalists assembled from members of legendary Motown groups The Capitols, The Miracles and from former members of The Temptations. Every performance contains that unmistakable Motown stamp, including flashy suits, great singing and dancing, and a polished show that has set the bar for every vocal artist since the late 1950''s.

The orchestra is made up of seasoned performers who have been the musicians of choice for hundreds of Motown, Nostalgia Classic Rock and Doo Wop shows around the country. They have both live performances and recording credits with a veritable who's who of popular music artists from the 50's through the 70's.

This is sure to be an unforgettable evening for audiences from 8 to 80, and will be the feel-good event of the holiday season. Tickets are $39 - $79 and are available on Eventbrite.com -https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-motown-holiday-spectacular-tickets-101910623418

or by calling (717) 238-8867 Ext 236.





