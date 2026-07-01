HAMLET to Return to Clark Park This July and August

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Shakespeare in Clark Park is returning for its 21st season with an inventive new production of Hamlet, presented in collaboration with Revolution Shakespeare.

Running July 29 through August 2 in the Bowl of Clark Park, with touring performances beginning July 24, this bold adaptation reimagines Shakespeare's iconic tragedy through an ensemble-driven approach featuring acclaimed Philadelphia performers sharing the title role. Barrymore Award nominees Cassandra Alexander (Jane Eyre, PAC), Brittany Onukwugha (An Army of Lovers, Azuka Theatre), Minou Pourshariati (recently seen at People's Light) and Dawn McCall in a production that blends professional artists with a community ensemble to create a playful, fast-paced, and deeply human exploration of one of Shakespeare's most enduring works.

Adapted by Revolution Shakespeare Artistic Director Tai Verley and Cassandra Alexander, Hamlet embraces transformation, theatricality, and the immediacy of live performance. Actors move fluidly between characters while a community chorus externalizes Hamlet's internal struggles, creating a theatrical experience that invites audiences to encounter the familiar story from multiple perspectives at once.

"Everyone is Hamlet," said SCP Producing Artistic Director Shamus. "Traditionally, audiences come to Hamlet to watch a single actor take on one of theatre's most iconic roles. We wanted to disrupt that expectation. Instead of choosing one great Hamlet, we put many Hamlets onstage. Our ensemble of four actors share the role, constantly shifting between Hamlet and the people who define his world in a fast-paced series of transformations. Alongside them, a community ensemble gives voice to Hamlet's inner thoughts, creating a theatrical chorus that makes visible the questions, contradictions, and impulses we all carry within us."

For more than two decades, Shakespeare in Clark Park has brought free outdoor theatre to Philadelphia audiences, welcoming thousands of community members each summer for performances that combine professional artistry with broad public participation. Rooted in the belief that Shakespeare belongs to everyone, SCP creates productions that transform public spaces into vibrant gathering places for artistic expression, civic dialogue, and community connection.

Recently named Metro Philadelphia's Best Local Theatre Company, the Barrymore Award winning SCP continues to expand the reach of its work while remaining committed to its founding mission of making high-quality theatre accessible to all. As the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, this year's Hamlet offers audiences an opportunity to gather, reflect, and engage with one of Shakespeare's most enduring stories through a distinctly contemporary lens. All performances are free and open to the public.

Performance Schedule:

Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m.

Valley Creek Road Park

361 N. Morehall Rd., Malvern, PA 19355

Saturday, July 25 at 7 p.m.

West Goshen Community Park

1023 Fern Hill Rd., West Chester, PA 19380

Wednesday, July 29 - Sunday, August 2 at 7 p.m. nightly

The Bowl of Clark Park

1101 S. 45th St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

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