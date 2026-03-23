GIRL DOLLS: THE AMERICAN MUSICAL To Premiere At FringeArts In Philadelphia

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The Bearded Ladies Cabaret will present the world premiere of GIRL DOLLS: THE AMERICAN MUSICAL from May 9 through May 17, 2026 at FringeArts in Philadelphia. Created and performed by Jackie Soro and Pax Ressler, and directed by MK Tuomanen, the production examines themes of girlhood, identity, and cultural narratives through a musical theatre lens.

The work draws on personal experiences and cultural history, using the framework of a popular American doll franchise to explore questions about representation and belonging. The creators incorporate original music, performance, and visual elements influenced by 1990s culture.

“When I was a kid drooling over American Girl Doll catalogs, there were seven dolls available. Only one of them was Black, and she was an enslaved person—a child who was someone's ‘property,'” said Soro. “We've been able to investigate how our childhoods didn't fit the American stories we were fed through toys, television, and history class.”

“This show contains the most intimate things I have shared onstage—the cringey, complicated, trans childhood stuff that even people close to me don't really know about,” added Ressler. “My story and Jackie's story are prisms for the audience to dissect their own childhoods—what dolls meant to them, whether they belong in American culture, and what they're unpacking now as adults.”

The production features a creative team including music director Pax Ressler, producer Carlos Diaz Stoop, production manager Taylor Jedlinski, and designers Natali Merrill (sound), Krista Smith (lighting), Chris Haig (scenic and props), Taj Rauch (projections), Rebecca Kanach (costumes), and Nia Benjamin (video).

Ticket Information

Performances will take place at FringeArts, 140 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Philadelphia. The run includes performances from May 9 through May 17, with tickets priced from $15 to $50.