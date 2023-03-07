Fringearts' Annual Comedy Festival, Blue Heaven, Returns In April

FringeArts has announced the fifth annual Blue Heaven Comedy Festival, an expanded four-day-long celebration of the best and most exciting up-and-coming alternative comedy acts in the country. The festival kicks off Thursday night (4/20) with a screening of cult stoner comedy Smiley Face. Friday night, Los Espookys cast member Spike Einbinder hosts a lineup of stand-up comedians. Saturday's program includes comedian Ben Wasserman's comedic meditation on death, Ben Wasserman: Live After Death, following a sold out run at funeral homes, comedy theaters, jazz clubs, record stores, and death museums across the country. To close out the festival on Sunday, Bushwick-based Club Video will be hosting their quarterly showcase premiering short-form experimental comedy films from independent creators made specially for the show. Comedy lovers can dance the night away at the new FringeBar (formerly La Peg) following shows Friday-Sunday.
Since its inception in 2019, Blue Heaven has established itself as an arbiter of who's next in the contemporary comedy realm. Past performers have included Sarah Squirm (Saturday Night Live), Meg Stalter (Hacks), Patti Harrison (Shrill), Joel Kim Booster, Cole Escola, Natalie Palamides, and Jaboukie Young White, among others.
Tickets can be purchased individually, and a limited number of discounted 4 day festival passes can be purchased here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2228918®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ffringearts.com%2Fblueheaven?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
Quintessence Theatre Group, Philadelphia's professional classic theatre, is continuing Season XIII: Celebrating the Extraordinary with William Shakespeare’s The Tempest, thought to be one of his final and finest plays, this fantastical romantic comedy celebrates empathy and reconciliation. Check out photos from the production here!
PYO Music Institute (PYOMI) and its partners will continue recognizing outstanding music teachers through the 10th Annual Ovation Award. This award recognizes inspiration and leadership in music education. For over ten years, hundreds of current and former music students have shown appreciation for their music teachers through Ovation Award submissions. Beginning on March 6, 2023, current and former students of all ages are invited to nominate “the music teacher who changed my life” in a 250-word essay.
Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center offers an authentic Celtic musical experience this St. Patrick's Day with the family-based band, Cormorant's Fancy. The 7-member group will appear in West Chester for one show only on Friday, March 17 at 7:30PM.
Watch highlights from Walnut Street Theatre's Cat on a Hot Tin Roof!
More Hot Stories For You
Photos: First Look at Quintessence Theatre Group's THE TEMPEST
March 5, 2023
Quintessence Theatre Group, Philadelphia's professional classic theatre, is continuing Season XIII: Celebrating the Extraordinary with William Shakespeare’s The Tempest, thought to be one of his final and finest plays, this fantastical romantic comedy celebrates empathy and reconciliation. Check out photos from the production here!
PYO Music Institute Launches 10th Annual Ovation Award
March 4, 2023
PYO Music Institute (PYOMI) and its partners will continue recognizing outstanding music teachers through the 10th Annual Ovation Award. This award recognizes inspiration and leadership in music education. For over ten years, hundreds of current and former music students have shown appreciation for their music teachers through Ovation Award submissions. Beginning on March 6, 2023, current and former students of all ages are invited to nominate “the music teacher who changed my life” in a 250-word essay.
Arden Theatre Company Continues Season With August Wilson's RADIO GOLF, March 23- April 16
March 3, 2023
Arden Theatre Company is bringing audiences back into the world of August Wilson's ten-part series, The American Century Cycle. This time audiences will journey to Pittsburgh in the late 1990s for the final play of the cycle, August Wilson's Radio Golf. This bittersweet drama of assimilation and alienation in nineties America traces the forces of change on a neighborhood and its people caught between history and the twenty-first century. This is the fifth play in the cycle that the Arden has produced. Kash Goins, who was an actor in the Arden's production of Two Trains Running, returns to direct. August Wilson's Radio Golf runs March 23-April 16.
Video: Check Out Highlights From CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF at Walnut St. Theatre
March 3, 2023
Watch highlights from Walnut Street Theatre's Cat on a Hot Tin Roof!
Philly Theatre Week to Return with 40+ Companies, 100+ Events and New Pay What You Can Tickets
March 3, 2023
Theatre Philadelphia will present the return of Philly Theatre Week featuring 100+ theatrical performances and events across the region between March 23 to April 2, 2023.