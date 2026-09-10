Esperanza Arts Center Unveils 2026–2027 ¡Baile! Season

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Esperanza Arts Center's 2026–2027 season will feature the origins and evolution of diverse dance traditions across Latin America, the Latin Caribbean, and the Latin Diaspora. Throughout the season, audiences will explore cultural expression through movement and music from Puerto Rico, Brazil, Spain, Cuba, Argentina, Bolivia, and the Dominican Republic through interactive performances and workshops, as well as in-depth conversations and Q&As with internationally celebrated dancers and musicians.

In addition, for the first time since its inception in 2018, EAC will connect programs on the Teatro stage with exhibitions in Galería Esperanza through a newly commissioned work by Galería Artist-in-Residence Priscilla Bell Lamberty, inspired by Latin American dance traditions.

The centerpiece of EAC's 2026–2027 season will be folkloric, popular, classical, and contemporary dance performances and choreography by Ashley Rivera & Elian Gomez, Sarah Chung & Damian Lobato, La Lengua del Tambor, Pasión y Arte de Flamenco, and Philadelphia Ballet, including world premieres by Christina Castro Tauser and Suzzette Ortiz, and Teatro Esperanza Artist-in-Residence Elba Hevia y Vaca.

A stellar collection of musical ensembles will highlight the inextricable and often complex connection between dance and music, with performances by Siempre Salsa All Stars, Timbalona Collective, Network for New Music, Oscuro Quintet, Grupo Opcion, Philly Rhoda de Samba e Choro, and a dance-inspired Latin Jazz program curated by Grammy Award-winner Pablo Batista.

Major support for EAC's 2026–2027 season is provided by William Penn Foundation, The Presser Foundation, Philadelphia Cultural Fund, Musical Fund Society, Creative Philadelphia, Steven R. Gerber Trust, NewMusicUSA, PECO, NAMM Foundation, and the Institute of Museum & Library Services.

EAC is thankful for our season partners and sponsors: Artistas y Músicos Latino Americanos, Philadelphia Ballet, Artcinia, Free Library of Philadelphia, Piffaro, Philadelphia Film Society, Philadelphia Classical Guitar Society, Network for New Music, Tamo en Cine, and Rumba 106.1 Philadelphia.

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