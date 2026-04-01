Elizabeth A. Davis, Lucas Dixon and More to Star in CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF at Bucks County Playhouse

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Bucks County Playhouse has revealed the cast and creative team for its production of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning American classic, which runs at the iconic New Hope venue, April 23 – May 23.

Directed by Eric Rosen, this new staging brings one of the most passionate dramas of the American theatre thrillingly to life. A battle of wills ensues as a rich Southern family wars over the family fortune. “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” is a succession drama exploding like the fireworks celebrating Big Daddy’s 65th birthday – one that may be his last.

The cast includes Elizabeth A. Davis as Margaret (Maggie the Cat), a Tony Award nominee for Broadway’s “Once”; Lucas Dixon as Brick, recently seen in Gulfshore Playhouse’s “Dial M for Murder”; Wayne Duvall as Big Daddy (“Swept Away,” “1984,” and “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”); Kate Levy as Big Mama (“Bernhardt/Hamlet”); Tony Roach as Gooper (“The Cottage”); Bree Elrod as Mae (the just released film “Tow”); Gene Gillette as Doctor Baugh (“Othello”); and David Sitler as Reverend Tooker (“An Inspector Calls,” “Frost/Nixon”). Bill Army, Christina DeCicco, Patrick James Cogan and Joy Catherine Ledford complete the cast.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Jack Magaw; Costume Designer Annie J. Le; Hair and Wig Designer J. Jared Janas; Lighting Designer Kat C. Zhou; Sound Designer Jane Shaw; Props Coordinator Thomas Jenkeleit; and Production Stage Manager Christopher R. Munnell.

Passions ignite and secrets smolder in Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer Prize–winning masterpiece. Set on a sweltering Mississippi estate, a wealthy Southern family gathers to celebrate Big Daddy’s birthday. Beneath the surface of their lavish estate lies a tangle of lies, desire, and unspoken truths. At the center is Maggie “the Cat,” determined to save her marriage to Brick, a former football hero numbed by loss and silence, so they can inherit his parent’s vast fortune. This explosive American classic is as sexy, sizzling and unforgettable today as it was when it first shook Broadway in 1955.

Tickets start at $44 and are on sale now at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or by calling 215-862-2121. For previews on Thursday, April 23 and Friday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m., a limited number of tickets will be available on a pay-what-you-can basis for patrons wishing to purchase up to six tickets at the price of their choosing (suggested price: $20). Tickets will be available starting at 5:30 p.m. and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.