Day Of The Dead: Food and Drink Specials Announced at Al Pastor, Rosy's, Sueno and Buena Onda

Philly restaurants are offering the following food and drink specials for Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos, next weekend on Saturday, October 31, Sunday, November 1 and/or Monday, November 2, 2020.

Philadelphia's Day of the Dead inspired pop-up restaurant Sueno, a last call for Nightmare Before Tinsel with a special family day, and food/drink specials from Al Pastor in Exton, Rosy's Taco Bar in Center City, and Buena Onda in Fairmount.



Sueño

114 S. 12th Street

Philadelphia, PA

Celebrating on Sunday, November 1st and Monday, November 2nd

Hours: 1:00pm to 11:00pm for Sunday, 4:00pm to 11:00pm for Monday

Philadelphia's Day of the Dead inspired pop-up restaurant and tequila bar will celebrate Day of the Dead on Sunday, November 1st and Monday, November 2nd. Enjoy $2 off all frozen margaritas and cocktails inside the restaurant, for frozen cocktails to go, and at the outdoor streetery. Look for food specials for these two days only from Executive Chef Caroline Hough - including Magnolia Tacos (Magnolia-pressed taco shells, braised beef, onion, cilantro, lime), Pozole (Pork and chiles stew), and Mexican Chocolate Empanadas. Also, don't miss the day for Nightmare Before Tinsel. Day of the Dead at Sueño and Tinsel is family friendly! See Tinsel details below for SUNDAY only.

Nightmare Before Tinsel

112 S. 12th Street

Philadelphia, PA

Celebrating on Sunday, November 1st

Hours 2:00pm to 10:00pm for Sunday only (last day!)

Nightmare Before Tinsel will close the season with a family-friendly day. Nightmare will extend and be open to coincide with the Day of the Dead celebration next door at Sueño. Day of the Dead is a family holiday and by popular demand, Nightmare will offer a very special family-friendly day where parents and their children are invited to experience the fun together. Tickets are specially discounted this last day of the season for $15 for adults over 21 and $5 for children. The recommended age for Nightmare is 12 and up.

Rosy's Taco Bar

2220 Walnut St,

Philadelphia, PA 19103

267-858-4561

https://rosystacobar.com/

Reservations: https://rosystacobar.com/reserve

Monday - Sunday, 12:00pm - 10:00pm

Rosy's will celebrate Day of the Dead from October 31st to November 2nd. They will feature the following food and drink specials:

* Calabaza - Pumpkin dessert with a sweet sauce and garnished with pumpkin seeds

* Pozole - Traditional soup/stew

* Tamale - Corn tamale with chicken or pork and salsa verde or mole sauce on top

* Drink - Muertos Creciente (Dead Rising) Apple Cider, cranberry, mulling syrup, ancho reyes and espolon blanco.



Buena Onda

1901 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Celebrating on Sunday, November 1st

buenaondatacos.com

Hours: 11:00am to 9:00pm

Buena Onda will offer five dollar nachos, five dollar featured Passion fruit Margarita and $2.50 gringo tacos from open to close on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Al Pastor (in Exton)

560 Wellington Square, Exton, PA 19341

https://www.eatalpastor.com/

(484) 341-8886

Saturday, October 31 - 11:00am to 9:00pm

Sunday, November 1 - 11:00am to 8:30pm

Monday, November 2 - 11:00am to 8:30pm

On Halloween Saturday, children will eat for free when in costume for Halloween, and there will be free trick or treat bags available while supplies last. For all three days, look for the following food and drink additions and specials:

Chicken Tamales-1 for $6 / 2 for $10

Spiked Abuelita Hot chocolate-$12

