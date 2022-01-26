Daniele Rustioni to Make Philadelphia Orchestra Debut

Daniele Rustioni, 38, who has been at the Metropolitan Opera since New Year's Eve leading critically acclaimed performances of Rigoletto and Le Nozze di Figaro, will make his Philadelphia Orchestra debut this weekend with concerts on Friday, January 28 at 2:00PM and Saturday, January 29 at 8:00PM.



Rustioni, widely considered one of the most compelling conductors of his generation, is Principal Conductor of Opéra National de Lyon, Chief Conductor of the Ulster Orchestra and Principal Guest Conductor of the Bavarian State Opera.



Rustioni makes his Salzburg Festival debut on August 25, 2022 leading a concert performance of Lucia di Lammermoor. Other major performances in 2022 include Rigoletto at the Opéra National de Lyon in March 2022; a new production of Les Troyens directed by Christophe Honoré at the Bavarian State Opera in May 2022 and Otello at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden in July 2022. Rustioni also takes the Ulster Orchestra to the Brucknerhaus for the first time in May 2022.



The program with the Philadelphia Orchestra features Beethoven's Leonore Overture No. 3, Musorgsky's Pictures from an Exhibition, and The Desires by Ke-Chia Chen with violist Choon-Jin Chang.



For more information on Rustioni's Philadelphia Orchestra debut, click here.



Daniele Rustioni's final performance of Le Nozze di Figaro at the Metropolitan Opera was on January 23. His last performance of Rigoletto is on January 29, 2022, a Live in HD transmission from the Met.

DANIELE RUSTIONI



Daniele Rustioni is one of the most compelling conductors of both opera and symphonic works of his generation. Principal Conductor of Opéra National de Lyon since September 2017, he has been at the helm of the Ulster Orchestra in the UK as Chief Conductor since 2019/20. He became Principal Guest Conductor (Erster Gastdirigent) of the Munich Opera at the start of the 2021/22 season. Between 2014 and 2020 he was the Music Director of the Orchestra della Toscana, where he presently serves as Artistic Director.



Rustioni is in-demand worldwide as a versatile conductor of symphonic music. In January 2019, Maestro Rustioni made his American orchestral conducting debut with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra; in 2021/22 season he will make his debut with the Philadelphia Orchestra. He has conducted all major Italian symphony orchestras, including the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia Orchestra and the Filarmonica della Scala and is a regular guest of the London Philharmonic Orchestra, of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and of the Hallé Orchestra in the UK. His international orchestral engagements include the Essen Philharmonic Orchestra, the Danish National Symphony Orchestra, the Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne.



As Principal Conductor of Opéra National de Lyon, Daniele Rustioni conducts two new productions each season and is regular guest of the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in Paris and the Aix-en-Provence Festival, where he led performances of Tosca in 2019 and a new production of Falstaff directed by Barrie Kosky in 2021.



Maestro Rustioni has made regular appearances in Japan since his debut conducting Madama Butterfly at the Nikkikai Opera in 2014, including performances with the Kyushu Symphony Orchestra and the Tokyo Symphony Orchestra. In May 2018, he returned to Japan for concerts with the Osaka Philharmonic and the Tokyo Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra.



Maestro Rustioni has been engaged by many of the major international opera houses including Bayerische Staatsoper, La Scala, Teatro Regio Torino, Teatro La Fenice, Opernhaus Zürich, Oper Stuttgart, Teatro Real Madrid and Opéra Bastille in Paris. Daniele Rustioni has developed a very strong relationship with the Royal Opera House Covent Garden in London, where he made his debut in 2011 and will be regularly conducting in the coming seasons as well as with the Metropolitan Opera, where he made his critically acclaimed debut in April 2017 and immediately became one of the favorite conductors.



Daniele Rustioni's extensive and varied discography includes Bellini's Adelson e Salvini for Opera Rara with the BBC Symphony Orchestra and the premiere recording of Wolf-Ferrari's Violin Concerto on Deutsche Grammophon with Francesca Dego and the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra. A recording project for Sony Classical dedicated to the works of the 20th-century Italian symphonic composers had included three releases of works by Federico Ghedini, Goffredo Petrassi and Alfredo Casella. With the Ulster Orchestra and Chandos he will embark an exciting new venture, continuing the exploration of the Italian symphonic repertoire of the XX century under the label "Musica Italiana".

For more information on Daniele Rustioni, click here.



For more information on Artists Management Company, Ltd., click here.