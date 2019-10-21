Cat Country 96 Jingle Jam Announces Lineup, Featuring Rodney Atkins, Filmore, Tenille Townes, & More!

Cat Country 96 presents the 2019 Jingle Jam at the historic State Theatre. It's an intimate evening of acoustic music with some of Nashville's hottest stars! The concert benefits the FREDDY© Awards program and takes place on Wednesday, November 20, 2019!



The concert will be an acoustic evening in a "guitar pull" format, with performers including Rodney Atkins, Filmore, Tenille Townes, Adam Hambrick & Lainey Wilson! Listeners will be treated to an evening of storytelling and hit songs from the artists!

The show begins at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $20 and proceeds benefit the FREDDY© Awards! Tickets can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610.252.3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org.

With Caught Up in the Country, one of country music's biggest stars is starting his next chapter... Rodney Atkins' fifth studio album, Caught Up in the Country, reveals an artist who is confident enough to know that making your best music can require patience and experimentation. While his storied career has reached such heights as being named the Top New Male Vocalist at the 2006 ACM awards and seeing his single "Watching You" become the Number One Song of the Decade according to Country Aircheck, it's been more than seven years since Take a Back Road, his last record of new material. But Atkins knew that this time, he wanted to bring his songs further than he had ever gone before.

Originally starting out as a duo, Tyler Filmore is now a solo artist. He told Taste of Country that he decided to go by just his last name since "there's a lot of Tylers in country music so why not just go by my last name?" Having a signature hairstyle with a man bun and the sides of his head shaved is intentional brand-building as well. His single, "Slower," is a country-pop love song and has over five million streams on Spotify. His other singles, "Headlights" and "You Know You Wanna," have over a million streams as well.

One minute with Tenille Townes and it's instantly clear that she doesn't see, or hear, the world like everyone else. Maybe it comes through in how she learned to read by pouring through lyric sheets and liner notes, or how she starting singing by belting along to U2 and Shania Twain in the back of her parents' car. Or maybe it will come to light in the thousands she's raised and the miles she's logged supporting the charitable initiatives she created while still a teenager. Or maybe it will simply come across in her stunning voice and wise, insightful lyricism, all infinitely beguiling for someone of her young age. But that's the thing about Townes. She's never operated by the clock or the calendar. She operates from her heart, and from her soul. The Canadian-born Townes, isn't quite like anyone else who has graced Nashville's stages. With the lyrical fortitude of Griffin or Lori McKenna, the soulful nature of Chris Stapleton or even Adele, Tenille Townes is paving ground all her own.

As the world becomes aware of singer/songwriter Adam Hambrick, listeners will get a two-fold reward - a short-term jolt from an engaging musical package and a long-term satisfaction as repeated plays unveil the depth in his word play and storytelling. Hambrick cut his teeth as a Nashville songwriter, penning two #1 hits - Dan Shay's "How Not To" and Justin Moore's "Somebody Else Will" - plus Lindsay Ell's Top 40 single "Waiting On You." He knows how to hook a song, and he does that brilliantly on his debut album, invariably imbuing the 16 songs with cool melodies and structures that balance mystery and optimism.

Lainey Wilson's music is by equal measures richly textured and forthright - much like her honeyed Louisiana drawl, which is as likely to offer you a warm word of encouragement as it is to call you on your B.S. Signed to BBR Music Group's flagship imprint, Broken Bow Records, Wilson has spent years honing her song craft and developing her own "bell bottom country" sound, which is unapologetic, gritty, free-spirited, and exemplary of both her personality and her preferred fashion aesthetic. Her songs and live performances are anchored in straightforward, raw emotion that doesn't beat around the bush about who Lainey Wilson is - either as a person or an artist





