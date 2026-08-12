CONQUERING THE CANON to Play Yellow Bicycle Theater in Philly Fringe

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Playwright and performer Michael Hagins brings his award-winning solo show, "Conquering the Canon," to the Yellow Bicycle Theater for a strictly limited, three-performance run.

Under the sharp direction of Melissa Meli, with technical direction and stage management by Adam Sherwin, Conquering the Canon is the absolutely true, deeply personal story of how Hagins accomplished what few theater artists in history—and perhaps no other African-American artist—have ever done: actively participating in every single play in William Shakespeare's complete 38-play canon.

Hagins invites the audience on a whirlwind, verse-infused retrospective of his life's work. He deconstructs the comedies, tragedies, and histories that shaped his identity, introducing the real-world characters, mentors, and rivals who guided him toward this monumental milestone.

But Conquering the Canon is far from a dry academic lecture. Crafted in Hagins' signature "Shakespeare style," the play is a blend of classical drama and modern autobiography. As Hagins builds toward his ultimate creative triumph, the narrative takes a turn—proving that every great life achievement and perspective-shifting victory carries an equally portfolio-defining personal loss.

Michael Hagins is the author of Michael is Black, which took home Best Solo Show in 2017. He also penned the NYC Fringe Award-winning hit F*ed Up Fairytales (produced by Rising Sun Performance Company) and recently debuted his powerful original work The Senator Speaks for the prestigious African-American Initiative at the American Theatre of Actors.

Performance Details & Location

Experience this limited engagement at Center City's intimate hub for independent theater:

Venue: Yellow Bicycle Theater, 1435 Arch St, Fl. 2, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Performance Dates & Times:

Saturday, September 12th at 9:00 PM

Sunday, September 13th at 1:00 PM

Saturday, September 19th at 4:00 PM

Box Office / Online Reservations: FringeArts Ticket Portal

About the Artist

Michael Hagins is a published African-American Playwright, Director, Fight Director, Actor, and Producer. A member of the Dramatists Guild and an Advanced Actor-Combatant for the Society of American Fight Directors, Michael was born in Brooklyn, New York, and raised in a small town in Florida. He has transformed the early experiences of racism and prejudice he faced into creative fuel, writing original work since the age of nine.

An avid lover of the Bard, Michael has performed, directed, or taken part in every single play in the Shakespeare Canon, contributing to over 1,000 plays and films across his prolific artistic career. He currently serves as the Artistic Director for C.A.G.E. Theatre Company, a Resident Director for Shakespeare Sports Theatre Company, and the Literary Director for Fork the Odds Productions.

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