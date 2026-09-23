Brandywine Valley Symphony Reveals 2026–27 Season

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The Brandywine Valley Symphony (BVS), Chester County's only professional symphony orchestra, has announced its 2026-27 season, featuring a combination of full-orchestra masterworks and intimate chamber music experiences presented throughout the Brandywine Valley and beyond.

The Symphony's 86th season begins with two extraordinary October events: its signature fundraiser, The Classics at Brantwyn, and the orchestra's first-ever performance at Carnegie Hall. The regional concert series continues with three Masterworks programs, two holiday brass performances, an interactive family concert, and Mother's Day chamber music at Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library.

'From our Carnegie Hall debut to Beethoven's Ninth Symphony with Philadelphia Choral Arts, the 2026-27 season reflects both the artistic ambition of our orchestra and our commitment to creating welcoming, meaningful musical experiences close to home,' said Michael Hall, Artistic Director. 'Audiences will encounter familiar masterworks, compelling contemporary voices, an exceptional guest soloists, and concerts designed for families and first-time listeners. We look forward to sharing this remarkable season with the communities of the Brandywine Valley.'

2026-27 Season Lineup

The season begins with The Classics at Brantwyn on Sunday, October 4, from 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM at the Estate at Brantwyn in Wilmington, Delaware. The Brandywine Valley Symphony's largest fundraiser of the year brings together distinctive automobiles, gracious hospitality, and live music on the grounds of a historic du Pont estate. The afternoon features 'Lamborghini Bellinis,' entertainment by the Klinefelter Quartet featuring Roger Girke, a Grand Parade with car and driver introductions, a champagne brunch and open bar catered by DuPont Country Club, and voting for the People's Choice Best of Show Award. Individual tickets and tables are available, classic car owners and event sponsors are invited to participate.

Two weeks later, the Brandywine Valley Symphony Chamber Orchestra will make its Carnegie Hall debut on Sunday, October 18, at 1:00 PM in Weill Recital Hall. Presented as part of New York's Ukrainian Cultural Festival, the program brings together the BVS Chamber Orchestra, Artistic Director Michael Hall, and the Shelest Piano Duo for music by Valentin Silvestrov, Philip Glass, Samuel Barber, and Ukrainian composer Oleh Bezborodko. The concert includes the U.S. premiere of Bezborodko's Steel, Violet, Rage, inspired by a poem by Ukrainian soldier and poet Maksym Kryvtsov. The performance is presented by the Alexander & Buono Foundation in association with Razom for Ukraine and C. Bechstein Pianos.

The regional concert series opens with Masterworks I on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 3:00 PM in the Grand Ballroom of the Mendenhall Inn in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania. Audiences will experience Bizet's Symphony No. 1 from the inside out during a relaxed afternoon of music, food, and drink. Hall will pull back the curtain with stories, insights, and live musical examples that reveal how the music is created, offering listeners a deeper understanding and appreciation of Bizet's remarkable symphony.

The BVS Brass Quintet will share the joy of the season through two holiday performances. The Pearl Holiday Concert takes place on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 3:00 PM at Oxford Presbyterian Church in Oxford, Pennsylvania. Featuring familiar favorites and music for audiences of all ages, the concert marks the Symphony's first appearance at the venue. Thanks to the generous support of The Pearl Center for the Arts, which has fully underwritten the performance, admission is free. Advance registration is required.

The celebration continues with the Historic Holiday Concert on Sunday, December 6, 2026, at 3:00 PM at the Chester County History Center in downtown West Chester. The family-friendly afternoon features timeless holiday music, opportunities for audience participation, and time to explore the museum. During intermission, guests can enjoy cookies along with light beverages for a suggested donation.

In the new year, the Family Concert returns to the Kennett Library on Saturday, February 20, 2027, at 2:00 PM. The BVS Woodwind Quintet and Hall will create a lively, interactive introduction to classical music featuring audience participation and opportunities for curious young listeners to ask questions. Designed especially for families with children who may be too young for a full Masterworks performance, the concert offers an approachable way to experience the joy of live music together.

Masterworks II will be presented on Sunday, March 14, 2027, at 3:00 PM in the Adler Theatre at West Chester University. The program travels from the celestial sound world of Missy Mazzoli's Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres) to the unmistakably Polish spirit of Chopin's Krakowiak, Op. 14 and Grande Polonaise Brillante, Op. 22, featuring internationally acclaimed pianist Andrew Staupe. Following intermission, Dvořák's Symphony No. 7 unfolds with brooding intensity and sweeping lyricism before reaching a powerful conclusion.

On Saturday, May 8, 2027, at 1:00 PM, the Mother's Day Family Concert with the BVS String Quartet returns to Winterthur. This intimate chamber music experience offers families a beautiful way to celebrate together and create a new Mother's Day tradition. Guests may extend their visit by adding admission to explore Winterthur's exquisite gardens, museum, and renowned research library following the concert.

The season concludes with Masterworks III on Saturday, June 12, 2027, at 7:00 PM in the Open Air Theatre at Longwood Gardens. Jessie Montgomery's Hymn for Everyone opens a program exploring music's power to unite, followed by selected songs by Franz Schubert in vivid orchestral settings. After intermission, Philadelphia Choral Arts joins the orchestra for Beethoven's monumental Symphony No. 9, bringing the season to an uplifting conclusion with the universal message of the 'Ode to Joy.'

From the historic milestone of Carnegie Hall to the intimacy of chamber music and the grandeur of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, the Brandywine Valley Symphony's 2026-27 season offers meaningful live music experiences for longtime classical music enthusiasts, first-time concertgoers, and families.

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