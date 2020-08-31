BWW Blog: Fighting COVID-19 Stage Fright

Being an artist during this time is challenging.

In just a few hours, I will continue my journey as a sophomore in college. Sitting back, I don't know where the time has gone or where my future will take me, but I am left with an overwhelming amount of energy. Although I would like to believe most of this energy derives from happiness and excitement, my thoughts flood with nerves and confusion. Why? Well, frankly, I feel a little out of the loop of theatre, a little stuck, stuck at leaving college abruptly last March. However, I know I am not alone, fearing that the theatre I once knew might have changed throughout quarantine. Of course, theatre has altered during the past months. Truthfully, so have I. But, why do I assume this change is negative?

Last week, my one professor approached me, asking me to take the freshmen in my major on a tour of our theatrical facilities. Surrounding myself with other artists always brightens my day and inspires me for the next, so naturally I said yes. I was also eager to meet my new classmates. I did not know what to expect or, frankly, how I would feel placing myself back in my theatrical element. I can say the outcome was better than I ever hoped.

Meeting my new peers was like reuniting with an old friend, endless chatter filled with stories, laughs, and joy. I couldn't help but feel giddy discussing theatre. Hearing about their past experiences and future aspirations was all so inspiring. Quickly, I found comfort while talking with them. My once never-ending list of concerns of returning to campus faded carelessly away as I reminded myself how art moves me.

Seeing the hunger, drive, and passion of these students reminded me that I also have that same desire, that same need to create. The incoming freshmen have been deeply affected by COVID-19, losing major life events and celebrations. Not only that, the universe continuously shuts down their plans, wanting to prolong their life journey. But, that did not stop them from coming to Point Park, from getting their degree, even when the universe is telling them to take a seat. And frankly, I am not willing to take a seat either.

An actor is only as successful as their drive, as their ambition to prevail. Learning the importance of hard work and self-discipline is vital in any career but is specifically applicable to theatre. COVID-19 is truly testing us as artists, seeing whether we are strong enough to push forward and fight against the odds. No matter how many acting or singing classes we take, diligence cannot be taught by anyone but ourselves. Of course, taking time to recharge, regroup, and heal is necessary and good, but we need to come back to passion before it leaves us for good.

Being an artist during this time is challenging. However, I truly believe our generation of artists will be so strong, so powerful that art as we know it will only thrive and flourish from now on. I send you all love, peace, and comfort moving forward. When we feel lost or confused, as we all do during times of uncertainty, I encourage us to remember the importance of art in our lives. How will your art guide others who may feel lost or confused? Good luck, don't be too hard on yourself, and remember to do the best you can. Grab all the passion you can and get back on stage! The show starts now:)

