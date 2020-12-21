BWW Blog: A Zoomtastical Production - Curtain Call

This blog marks the finale of my "Zoomtastical Production" series, as Point Park's production of It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play has come to a close. What a wonderful experience working with this production has been. But, what an even more wonderful product the film turned out to be!

I won't lie, I had my concerns in regards to filming this production. I always had full faith in our cast. Yet, I was unsure of how editing two separate filmed performers into the same scene would look. Furthermore, would the aesthetic and vision of the production create the same magic the movie made audiences young and old, generation to generation feel? Well, after watching the production, I cannot say this show felt like the original.

You see, the Pittsburgh Playhouse's production of It's a Wonderful Life brought a whole new energy to this beloved classic, still magical nevertheless. Utilizing both film and technology to their fullest potentials, this production incorporated various scenic locations, historic photographs, quartet ensemble pieces, and more.

The final film of this production was breathtaking, innovative, new, and fresh. Seeing two actors edited together unmasked was mindblowing, along with seeing all the beautiful camera shots. Of course, there were some technical flaws to the show. But, we did the unthinkable. We made art during a global pandemic. Amazing art for that matter!

All in all, I am quite pleased with my work as Assistant Director for the Pittsburgh Playhouse's production of It's a Wonderful: A Live Radio Play. Taking on this role during a global pandemic definitely threw some curveballs, but I have a whole unique set of skills from this interesting experience. I have made several professional connections, worked hands-on directing cast members, learned how to maintain a safe work environment, gained new directing tools, grasped the value of professionalism, acted as a strong communicator, learned the importance of hard work, and more.

What does the future have in store? I wish I knew! I will say, I hope to continue directing this year, no matter what curveballs life will throw. More to come!

