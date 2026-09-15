BOOKS AND BEATS: LITERACY IS LIBERATION Set For This Month

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The Children's Music Network invites family audiences to visit the Parkway Central library on Friday, September 25th for a FREE concert! Drop-in or stay for the whole showcase from 10:45 AM - 12:15 PM.

Queen Nur, accompanied by Dwight James on percussion, will share stories and songs that engage the audience using techniques of the African Oral Tradition. Their performance, Exploring R.O.O.T.S. - Reading, Opening Oral Traditions & Storytelling, lifts stories off the page through interactive call and response activities. .

Following Queen Nur, experience how Children's Music Network members use books and beats in their performances to promote literacy through music and engage kids in learning, acceptance, and understanding. Philly-born and raised artist, Mega Ran (Raheem Jarbo), a GRAMMY-nominated rapper, author, and former teacher will share his childhood experiences at the Philadelphia L.I.B.R.A.R.Y. - the best FREE place to visit - through his personal story and popular song, Library Jawn! Children's Librarian, Evalyn Harper, will share music as used in her storytime programming to entertain and educate at the library! Alphabugs, a creative music + literacy show, will combine original music by Ants on a Log with interactive content from "Insects and Me A to Z." Author Mélissa Smith joins Ants on a Log with this book of bug facts, strength-based affirmations, and a refreshingly diverse cast of characters. Strawbitty Yops, Big Idea Committee, Hot Toast Music Company and DJ Willy Wow bring stories to life with musical and theatrical storytime, creating an immersive soundscape storytelling experience! Pierce Freelon, SaulPaul, Lachi and MegaRan wrap up the family showcase using Hip Hop, lyrics and rhythms to develop literacy and critical thinking skills with the audience!

Then, take to the Philly streets with Books & Beats! Help fill the Benjamin Franklin Parkway with music, movement, and advocacy at 2:00 PM. Grab a handmade literacy sign and join freestyle artists and Hip Hop Fundamentals for a breaking performance, cypher and demonstration as we advocate for equity through music and literacy for young learners. Leave with fresh ideas, meaningful connections, and practical tools for building beloved communities through music and literacy initiatives.

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