BABY WHALE AND THE PLASTIC OCEAN to Open PACT's 2026/27 Season

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Philadelphia Children's Theater will open its 2026/27 season with Baby Whale and the Plastic Ocean, a move-through, interactive adventure written by Rebecca May Flowers and Kai Flowers, directed by PACT Founder and Artist Director Rebecca May Flowers. Baby Whale and the Plastic Ocean runs Tuesday, September 8 through Sunday, September 20, 2026, at Theatre Horizon in Norristown, PA as part of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. A complete list of performances is included in the fact sheet below.

Following a recent local tour, Baby Whale is expanding into an immersive, move-through adventure as part of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Featuring colorful puppets and playful interactions, Baby Whale and the Plastic Ocean follows a team of aquatic friends who adventure through the sea to help Mommy Whale, who has become entangled in a ghost net in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. With help from the audience and his aquatic friends, Baby Whale learns how teamwork and creativity can help make the ocean more fun for all.

Audiences can expect playful interactions between performers and audience members as they move from room to room. Families are truly a part of the adventure. The performance features colorful puppets, opportunities for teamwork and problem-solving, and a dance party! Baby Whale and the Plastic Ocean is hands-on learning at its most fun.

Tickets for Baby Whale and the Plastic Ocean are available for purchase online and through the Fringearts box office. Single ticket prices start at $18. Discounted $5 tickets are available for PA ACCESS card holders by reaching out to info@pachildrenstheater.org. All performances will take place at Theatre Horizon, located at 401 DeKalb St. in Norristown.

The cast features Kai Flowers as Baby Whale, Madison Luckey as Dolly Dolphin, Isabella Yackanicz as Jett Jellyfish, Kaylah Timoney as Octavian Octopus, and Carlene Lawson as Mommy Whale.

The creative team includes Puppet Designer Besty Corrine (Monkey Boys Productions), Puppetry Director Chad Parsons (Greater Philadelphia Area Puppetry Guild), and Experience Designer Sean Flowers. Sarah Barainyak will serve as Stage Manager alongside Brynne Maddrey as Assistant Stage Manager.

Baby Whale and the Plastic Ocean was written by Rebecca May Flowers and Kai Flowers in collaboration with Autumn Blalock, Brynne Maddrey, Rose Palmieri, Adriana Santilli, Talia Speak, Reva Stover, and Kaylah Timoney.

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