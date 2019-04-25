Act II Playhouse in Ambler Presents CAFE PUTTANESCA

Act II Playhouse in Ambler concludes its 20th Anniversary Season with the riotous musical comedy Café Puttanesca, on stage beginning May 14.

AThree "ladies of the evening" hang out in post-war Amsterdam, singing songs and telling jokes in this gut-busting show, which has music and lyrics by Michael Ogborn and book by Terrence J. Nolen and Michael Ogborn.

"Without a doubt, audiences will enjoy the unapologetic and bawdy humor that is Café Puttanesca from start to finish!" director and choreographer Dann Dunn said. "This hilarious material is complete with catchy and vibrant music that will make audiences want to jump out of their seat and join the party. The atmosphere that the show creates will make audiences feel like they're at their favorite spot, having a drink with a bunch of friends!"

Due to popular demand, Café Puttanesca has already been extended a week, and will now close on June 16.

The cast includes Act II favorites Eileen Cella (Camelot, Red Herring, My Fair Lady), Zachary J. Chiero (Biloxi Blues, Kiss Me, Kate), Jessica Riloff (I Ought to Be in Pictures), and April Woodall (Behind the Music: Holiday Tunes), as well as newcomer Eleni Delopoulos.

"Sometimes you just want to leave your worries at the door, pour a drink and tell some jokes with some of your best friends. Now more than ever, finding that type of escape can prove more and more difficult. Café Puttanesca allows you to sit back, relax, enjoy some adult humor, and take a glimpse into a cast of characters that you may not otherwise get the chance to know. It allows you to look past the exterior, and doesn't take itself too seriously," Dunn said. "Everyone needs a night to pour a drink and laugh!"

Café Puttanesca premiered at Philadelphia's Arden Theatre Company, where Nolen is artistic director, in 2003, starring Act II Playhouse Artistic Director Tony Braithwaite. It was nominated for four Barrymore Awards, and Mary Martello won outstanding leading actress in a musical. Ogborn is a local composer, known for critically acclaimed shows at the Arden, including Baby Case and Tulipomania, and for composing many popular holiday pantos for People's Light.

Tickets for Café Puttanesca at Act II Playhouse are $31-$45. Discounts are available for subscribers, students, group of 10 or more, and seniors (65+). Tickets are available online at http://www.act2.org, by calling the Act II box office at (215) 654-0200, or in person at 56 E. Butler Ave. in Ambler.





