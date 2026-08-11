AMOR/LIBERTAD - PART 1 to Premiere at Philadelphia Fringe Festival

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How would Puerto Rico be if its people were to start a revolution for Independence? And what would it take for this to happen? In this world, they were able to achieve this, but how? On Puerto Rican Independence Day, former elected governor Cesar tells her daughter, Valentina, the story of how his relationship with Valentina's mother, Alba, shaped the political future of Puerto Rico 16 years ago.

You can also tag along to their celebration, which will be presented during the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, in collaboration with Cannonball Festival on September 8th, 13th, and 16th, with $25 and pay-what-you-can ticket options available now.

This show is recommended for audience members ages 13+ as it contains some strong language, as well as mentions of violent situations. For further questions about the show's content, audience members can refer to the Fringe Arts' Fringe Festival website.

Between two timelines, revisiting the past in the 2020s and living in the 2040s, this political and romantic piece explores what would happen if our people fought for Independence and how the political divide affects unity among individuals. It asks us: Is power worth losing your loved ones, your country, your culture, and your humanity? And is love and care for these powerful enough to push an oppressive government affecting us?

About the Artist

Joel De Jesus-Pacheco (He/They) is a Philly theater artist, born and raised in Puerto Rico, where he started his acting training 10 years ago. His most recent training was at Temple University (BA in Theater/Acting). During this time, he's grown fond of creating and performing new and uncommon works. As a queer Latinx artist, he focuses on portraying the realities of individuals, and through his years working and training as a performer, playwright, and dramaturg, he's had the privilege of advocating for groups that typically go underrepresented in media. Joel focuses on these artistic goals because he believes in combating systemic issues that result in the underrepresentation of many people's journeys and experiences. In collaboration with Temple University artists and the Cannonball Festival, he's been able to bring this show to life to help audiences understand the situation Puerto Rico faces and how it could shift depending on how its population takes action.

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