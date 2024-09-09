Tickets Now On Sale For Perth Theatre And Concert Hall's 125th Anniversary Street Party

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Perth Theatre and Concert Hall are throwing a street party for Perth to celebrate 125 years of entertainment in the city. 125 Live! on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 September 2025 will transform Mill Street into a musical and theatrical menagerie to mark Perth Theatre's 125th anniversary and Perth Concert Hall turning 20.

Taking place across three live stages, stretching from the Perth Theatre Courtyard to Perth Concert Hall Plaza, the evening outdoor spectacular will programme classical, contemporary, musical theatre and trad music stars alongside local groups, societies and community participants. Cutting-edge projections and special effects will envelop audiences by animating the surrounding buildings and structures, and the show will culminate in a dazzling pyrotechnic display.

There will also be free daytime activities and performances for families at this one-of-a-kind celebration of the performing arts and their place in the past and present of the city.

Christopher Glasgow, Director of Perth Theatre and Concert Hall said, “Perth Theatre and Concert Hall are at the heart of the community and the community is the heart of what we do. That's why we want everyone to have the chance to get involved in our big birthday celebrations. Whether as a business sponsoring one of our stages, a local food supplier taking a stall, a performer getting in on the act, a participant at our free family daytime events or an evening concert attender, this is an opportunity for the people of Perth and Kinross and beyond to come together and party! It's a time for everyone to relive their own special experiences and memories and share what is sure to be another magical moment in the cultural life of the city.”

There are lots of different ways for local organisations to get involved, with participatory opportunities for food suppliers and family entertainment providers, and a range of sponsorship packages for businesses.

Audiences can continue to support Perth Theatre and Concert Hall during their 125th anniversary year by donating through the website, or by joining the 125Club to receive a range of benefits in return for their contributions.

Early bird tickets for the evening performances on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 September 2025, including discounted ticket for residents of Perth & Kinross and Friends of Perth Theatre and Concert Hall, went on sale on Friday 6 September 2024, with full line up details to be announced in early 2025.

For further information on donating to support the venues and their work in the community, email development@perththeatreandconcerthall.com.

Local groups and societies who would like to get involved can email engagement@perththeatreandconcerthall.com.

