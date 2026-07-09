Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at His Majesty's Theatre

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There’s nothing quite like sitting in a packed room and watching a cast seamlessly pull the audience from huge, rolling laughs straight into absolute heartbreak. Robert Harling’s STEEL MAGNOLIAS is famously tight, but this production at His Majesty’s Theatre completely thrives because director Lee Lewis keeps the focus on the six brilliant actresses sharing a single room. The chemistry between this ensemble is the real engine of the show. You immediately feel less like a spectator and more like someone sitting on the spare couch in Truvy's salon, watching a group of lifelong friends trade banter and share in life’s trials and tribulations.

A huge part of why this world feels so immediate and immersive is the incredible visual framework built by set and Costume Designer Simone Romaniuk. Instead of leaning into generic nostalgia, Romaniuk delivers a detailed piece of the 1980s south. The salon set is a magnificent time capsule, put together with vintage hairdressing equipment, period-accurate products, and 1980s hair magazines scattered across the tables. It creates a space that feels lived-in and warm, a warmth added to and shared by the characters. The costumes do just as much lifting when it comes to characterization. Romaniuk captures the decade's distinct fashion choices perfectly without making them feel like a cheap joke. Indeed, the authenticity of the costumes extends to keeping them deeply familiar, adding to the setting of the story.

As M’Lynn is Lisa McCune. McCune is the emotional anchor here, and her performance is brilliant as much as what she gives at the end as to what she holds back early on. Because she keeps a lid on her emotions for so long, when she finally lets go in the final act, the heartbreak is massive. It’s a beautifully controlled, deeply moving piece of acting. Jessica Redmayne brings an amazing, stubborn energy to Shelby. She is bright, vibrant, and completely determined to live life on her own terms despite her struggles. The onstage bond she builds with McCune feels incredibly genuine, making Shelby’s journey the clear heartbeat of the evening.

Mandy Bishop as Truvy is the salon owner holding court. Underneath the big hair and the sharp Southern wisecracks, she gives Truvy a massive amount of genuine warmth. She steers the conversation beautifully and hits every single comedic beat out of the park whilst keeping the plot and characters on course. Belinda Giblin & Tracy Mann as Ouiser & Clairee are worth the price of admission alone. Giblin is an absolute scene-stealer as the wonderfully grumpy Ouiser, ensuring every moment she was on stage was light (and humourous). Mann plays against her perfectly with a sharp, elegant wit as Clairee, with the easy, comfortable friction between them making you totally believe these two have been bickering for decades. Lotte Beckett as Annelle has a wild character arc, starting as a nervous wreck and ending up a devout, eccentric believer. Beckett handles this transition beautifully, keeping the character grounded and avoiding the easy temptation to play it for cheap laughs. It’s a subtle, clever performance.

At its core, this show is a celebration of the quiet strength women give each other when things get tough. Whilst STEEL MAGNOLIAS is firmly set in the 1980s and shows no sign of movement, the themes that ir explores are truly timeless. Whether or not you recognise the décor and fashions and the things people used to do to their hair, you’ll recognise the feelings and beliefs the characters navigate. Supported by a beautifully detailed design and an incredible cast working in perfect sync, it delivers exactly what a great night at the theatre should: plenty of laughs, a few tears, and a lasting appreciation for a timeless story.

STEEL MAGNOLIAS is at His Majesty's Theatre until July 18, before heading to Melbourne. More information available from Steel Magnolias Australia. Tickets for Perth available from Perth Arts and Culture Trust.

Pictures thanks to Brett Boardman.

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