Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Michael Holmes - THE JUDY SHOW - The Purple Room Supper Club



Runners-Up: Glenn Rosenblum - THE MUSICAL MAN - CV REP, Jaci Davis - THERE'S NOTHING LIKE A DAME - Palm Canyon Theatre, Jeff Barnett - RAZZLE DAZZLE - Palm Springs Cultural Center

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Jose de la Cuesta - CABARET - McCallum Theatre



Runners-Up: Ray Limon - MAMMA MIA! - Desert Theatricals, Ray Limon - FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Desert Theatricals, Phylicia Mason and Rebecca Rodriguez - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Desert Rose Playhouse

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Frank Cazares - CABARET - College of the Desert



Runners-Up: Heather Reba - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - DESERTTHEATRICALS, Frank Cazares - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Dezart Performs, Derik Shopinski - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Michael Hadley - CABARET - McCallum Theatre



Runners-Up: Ray Limon - FORUM - Desert Theatricals, Phylicia Mason and Rebecca Rodriguez - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Desert Rose Playhouse, Mark Christopher - MID-CENTURY MODERNS - Desert Rose Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Cameron Keyes - ARIFICIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensemble Theatre



Runners-Up: Ray Limon - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Desert Theatricals, Steve Rosenbaum - ELECTRICITY - The Desert Rose Playhouse, Michael Shaw - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Dezart Performs

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: BEEBO BRINKER CHRINICLES - Desert Ensemble Theatre



Runners-Up: ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Desert Theatricals, CABARET - McCallum Theatre, MAMMA MIA! - Desert Theatricals

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Gavin Wyrick - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Desert theatricals



Runners-Up: JW Layne - INTO THE WOODS - Palm Canyon Theatre, Mariah Pryor - ELECTRICITY - The Desert Rose Playhouse, Mariah Pryor - MID-CENTURY MODERNS - Desert Rose Playhouse

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Scott Smith - CABARET - McCallum Theatre



Runners-Up: Joshua Carr - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Desert Theatricals, David Kaminski - Glenn Rosenblum IS THE MUSICAL MAN - Coachella Valley Repertory, Steven Smith - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre

Best Musical

Winner: A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Desert Theatricals



Runners-Up: INTO THE WOODS - Palm Canyon Theatre, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Desert Rose Playhouse, MID-CENTURY MODERNS - Desert Rose Playhouse

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: ARTIFICIA MORALITY - Desert Ensembe Theatre



Runners-Up: PALM SPRINGS GETAWAY - Palm Canyon Theatre, ICED - Desert Ensemble Theatre, REMEMBERING THE FUTURE - Odyssey Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Lizzie Schmelling - CABARET - McCallum Theatre



Runners-Up: Gilmore Rizzo - FORUM - Desert Theatricals, Emily Unmasch - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Desert Theatricals, Christine Tringali Nunes - MID-CENTURY MODERNS - Desert Rose Playhouse

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Fergus Loughnane - ARTIFCIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensemble Theatre



Runners-Up: Gilmore rizzo - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Desert Theatricals, Mel England - ELECTRICITY - The Desert Rose Playhouse, Don savage - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Desert Theatricals

Best Play

Winner: ARTIFICIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensemble Theatre



Runners-Up: A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Desert Theatricals, ELECTRICITY - The Desert Rose Playhouse, THE MOUNTAINTOP - Dezart Performs

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: JW Layne - INTO THE WOODS - Palm Canyon Theatre



Runners-Up: Stage Monkey Design - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Desert Theatricals, Stage Monkey Design - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Desert Theatricals, Matthew McLean - MID CENTURY MODERNS - Desert Rose Playhouse

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Gus Sanchez - SALTY - Desert Ensemble Theatre



Runners-Up: Nick Wass - ELECTRICITY - The Desert Rose Playhouse, Karlene 'Kiki' Roller - CLOSER THAN EVER - CVRep, Clark Dugger - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Dezart Performs

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Tom Warrick - CABARET - McCallum Theatre



Runners-Up: Matthew tucker - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Desert Theatricals, Mia Mercado - MAMMA MIA! - Desert Theatricals, Randy Doney - FORUM - Desert Theatricals

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Ben Van Dyck - BILOXI BLUES - Palm Canyon Theatre



Runners-Up: Scott DiLorenzo - ARTIFICIA MORALITY - Desert Ensemble Theatre, Terry Ray - SEX - The Desert Rose Playhouse, Abe Daniels - THE DI(C)E SQUAD - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: McCallum Theatre



Runners-Up: CVRep, Thought Theatre, Odyssey Theatre